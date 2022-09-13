Romanian medical group MedLife takes over online appointment scheduling app SanoPass

The Capital Markets News section is powered by the Bucharest Stock Exchange

Leading Romanian private medical services provider MedLife said it acquired the majority stake in the online appointment scheduling platform SanoPass, one of the most active Romanian startups in the health-tech area, providing medical, wellness and fitness services on a subscription and individual basis.

The transaction marks the continuation of MedLife's strategy to integrate and strengthen medical and wellness services, developing an integrated system of services for a healthy lifestyle through medical prevention, sports and nutrition.

The SanoPass digital platform unifies and facilitates access to health and fitness, offering access to over 1,200 private clinics, both independent and large networks, and over 200 gyms and fitness centres in Romania and the Republic of Moldova.

Through this national network of partners, SanoPass provides medical and fitness services for 50,000 subscribers.

(Photo source: MedLife)