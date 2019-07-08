Romanian online medical recruitment platform attracts investments of almost USD 1 mln

Romanian start-up MEDIjobs, the largest online medical recruitment platform in Romania, has attracted investments worth nearly USD 1 million. After obtaining its first angel funding last year, through which doctor Wargha Enayati joined MEDIjobs’ shareholding, the company has recently went through a new major funding phase, through which it attracted nearly USD 900,000 from the Gapminder VC investment fund and other business angel investors, according to a press release.

MEDIjobs is the first platform in Romania that connects companies and specialists from the medical field. It was founded in 2015 by Catrinel Hagivreta and George Hagivreta.

“2019 has been a very good year so far, starting with the participation in the Techstars Berlin accelerator. It is a year in which we planned and managed to internationalize the MEDIjobs platform. It is a crucial moment in the development of the company and we are extremely pleased to have Gapminder with us. Through this investment we will continue to expand our presence in Romania, where we work with nearly 200 medical clinics and hospitals, but also the operations at international level,” said Catrinel Hagivreta, co-founder and CEO of MEDIjobs.

“We have big plans in the next 12 months, so we are actively looking for new, passionate colleagues, in software development, marketing and sales teams in Bucharest headquarters, to help us make MEDIjobs another successful Romanian company at international level.”

MEDIjobs also opened in July its first office in the US. The company aims to strengthen its presence on the East Coast of America and, as of next year, will also explore the possibility of expanding in other states on the American continent. The New York based office already has 63 clients, which respond to over 1,000 recruitment needs per year.

Currently, MEDIjobs registers almost 30,000 unique users on the platform, as well as a customer retention rate of 80%.

[email protected]

(Photo source: the company)