App founded by young Romanian raises EUR 475,000 in funding round led by Early Game Ventures

BookVitals, an application dedicated to non-fiction literature readers, received an investment of EUR 475,000 in a funding round led by Early Game Ventures, with the participation of a group of angel investors.

BookVitals was founded by Romanian entrepreneur Laurentiu Balasa, who is part of the Forbes 30 under 30 2018 generation, according to Forbes.ro.

The app allows readers to convert the image of a book’s page into text, transforming the reading experience, and making it easy to make notes and collect quotes. These quotes become indexable, searchable, annotated, and easy to distribute on social networks or other digital channels.

“We are delighted to have Early Game Ventures and the Angels by our side on our mission to improve the way people read. Our investors have shown us phenomenal confidence. We shared the same vision from the start, and I am sure that they will continue to support us throughout the complicated process of building a global company,” said Laurentiu Balasa, CEO of BookVitals.

The BookVitals team is preparing to launch new a new version of the mobile application with many improved functionalities and upgraded user experience. Also, the team is working on an essential re-branding that better communicates the company’s values ​​and mission.

Early Game Ventures is a venture capital firm funded mostly through the Competitiveness Operational Program 2014-2020, co-funded by the European Regional Development Fund.

(Photo source: Shutterstock)