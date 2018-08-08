28 °C
Medicover buys another medical center in Romania

by Romania Insider
Swedish group Medicover, one of the biggest private medical services providers in Romania, has signed the acquisition of the local Phoenix medical center, one of the top suppliers of medical services in the Oltenia region.

The transaction is part of Medicover’s expansion strategy in Romania, aiming to strengthen the group’s presence in South-Western Romania, according to the company’s general manager Adrian Peake. This is the group’s third acquisition in the last six months.

The Phoenix medical center owns eight clinics in Craiova, Targu Jiu, Slatina, Calafat and Dragasani.

In the first half of this year, Medicover also bought the Pelican hospital in Oradea and the Academica medical center in Bucharest. The group increased its revenues in Romania by 17% in the first half, to EUR 42.2 million.

Romania Insider
