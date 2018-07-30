27.5 °C
Bucharest
Jul 30, 16:39

Swedish group Medicover ups business in Romania by 17% in H1

by Romania Insider
Leave a comment

Swedish healthcare and diagnostic services provider Medicover reached revenues of EUR 42.2 million in Romania in the first half of this year, up by 17.2% compared to the same period of 2017.

The medical services division, represented by the Medicover hospital and clinics, recorded revenues of EUR 16 million while the diagnostic services division, namely the Synevo test lab network, had EUR 26.2 million in revenues.

The group also bought a hospital in Oradea and a medical center in Bucharest in the first half of this year.

Romania is the group’s third-biggest market, after Poland and Germany. The Medicover group recorded revenues of EUR 323 million in the first half of this year, up 13.9% year-on-year.

Medicover moves its local headquarters to new office building in Bucharest

[email protected]

Search on the web

You might also be interested in these stories

© 2016 City Compass Media and/or its affiliated companies. All rights reserved.

Romania Insider
Free Newsletters

Be up to speed with what’s happening in Romania! Choose from our 7 newsletters, covering the entire array of business, social, politics, and entertainment news

Subscribe now