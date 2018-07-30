Swedish group Medicover ups business in Romania by 17% in H1

Swedish healthcare and diagnostic services provider Medicover reached revenues of EUR 42.2 million in Romania in the first half of this year, up by 17.2% compared to the same period of 2017.

The medical services division, represented by the Medicover hospital and clinics, recorded revenues of EUR 16 million while the diagnostic services division, namely the Synevo test lab network, had EUR 26.2 million in revenues.

The group also bought a hospital in Oradea and a medical center in Bucharest in the first half of this year.

Romania is the group’s third-biggest market, after Poland and Germany. The Medicover group recorded revenues of EUR 323 million in the first half of this year, up 13.9% year-on-year.

