M&A

Major Romanian news agency Mediafax taken over by local media mogul

13 January 2025

Like this article? Share it with your friends!

Facebook
Twitter
Google
Pinterest
Reddit
Email
LinkedIn

Former Romanian journalist Radu Budeanu, currently owner of the Titluri Quality, which includes the Cancan tabloid, the Gândul, general daily, and the ProSport sports daily, has purchased major local news agency Mediafax and its media products: the website, photo agency, and news feed.

The transaction was agreed on January 8, 2025, according to Mediafax.

The news agency founded by Adrian Sârbu in 1991 was the first independent news agency after the Revolution.

Radu Budeanu was sentenced in 2020 to 2 years in prison with a suspended sentence for complicity in influence peddling in the Hidroelectrica case after the Bucharest Court accepted the plea agreement he concluded with the National Anticorruption Directorate.

On July 27, the DNA announced that businessman Radu Budeanu, who controls a media group, had reached a plea agreement with the DNA in the Hidroelectrica case, in which he is accused of brokering a USD 5 million bribe received by former Minister of Regional Development and Tourism Elena Udrea.

In the Hidroelectrica case, the DNA indicted Elena Udrea in December 2017 for influence peddling and money laundering and journalist Dan Andronic for perjury.

Radu Budeanu also owned a 13% stake in waste management and cleaning group Romprest, the beneficiary of major public contracts, but sold its stake in 2020.

In 2021, Budeanu attempted to take over Libertatea daily, but the Swiss owner refused to negotiate.

"I have admired and respected Mediafax and its team of journalists since the first day I joined the press," said Radu Budeanu, the majority shareholder of Titluri Quality.

He said that he is "happy that alongside Gândul, ProSport, Cancan, but also the other titles, our portfolio will expand with this prestigious brand. Mediafax will remain the same professional and ethical benchmark in the world of journalism in Romania." 

iulian@romania-insider.com

Read next
Normal
M&A

Major Romanian news agency Mediafax taken over by local media mogul

13 January 2025

Like this article? Share it with your friends!

Facebook
Twitter
Google
Pinterest
Reddit
Email
LinkedIn

Former Romanian journalist Radu Budeanu, currently owner of the Titluri Quality, which includes the Cancan tabloid, the Gândul, general daily, and the ProSport sports daily, has purchased major local news agency Mediafax and its media products: the website, photo agency, and news feed.

The transaction was agreed on January 8, 2025, according to Mediafax.

The news agency founded by Adrian Sârbu in 1991 was the first independent news agency after the Revolution.

Radu Budeanu was sentenced in 2020 to 2 years in prison with a suspended sentence for complicity in influence peddling in the Hidroelectrica case after the Bucharest Court accepted the plea agreement he concluded with the National Anticorruption Directorate.

On July 27, the DNA announced that businessman Radu Budeanu, who controls a media group, had reached a plea agreement with the DNA in the Hidroelectrica case, in which he is accused of brokering a USD 5 million bribe received by former Minister of Regional Development and Tourism Elena Udrea.

In the Hidroelectrica case, the DNA indicted Elena Udrea in December 2017 for influence peddling and money laundering and journalist Dan Andronic for perjury.

Radu Budeanu also owned a 13% stake in waste management and cleaning group Romprest, the beneficiary of major public contracts, but sold its stake in 2020.

In 2021, Budeanu attempted to take over Libertatea daily, but the Swiss owner refused to negotiate.

"I have admired and respected Mediafax and its team of journalists since the first day I joined the press," said Radu Budeanu, the majority shareholder of Titluri Quality.

He said that he is "happy that alongside Gândul, ProSport, Cancan, but also the other titles, our portfolio will expand with this prestigious brand. Mediafax will remain the same professional and ethical benchmark in the world of journalism in Romania." 

iulian@romania-insider.com

Read next
Normal

Romania Insider Free Newsletters

Subscribe now

Editor's picks

13 January 2025
Transport
US Visa Waiver: Plane tickets linking Romania and the United States start at EUR 250
13 January 2025
Politics
Călin Georgescu should be able to run in Romania's upcoming presidential elections, coalition candidate says
13 January 2025
Politics
Romania resumes activity at Consulate General in Los Angeles after wildfires
13 January 2025
Society
Major rally in Romania against annulment of presidential elections
13 January 2025
Tech
Report: UiPath brings Bucharest among major AI startup ecosystems
10 January 2025
Society
Romanians to travel visa-free to the US beginning this spring
10 January 2025
Environment
Official data: 2024 was the hottest year on record in Romania
10 January 2025
Society
Călin Georgescu supporters rally in Bucharest demanding presidential election rerun