Real Estate

UK real estate group M Core reportedly ponders buying EUR 100 mln retail assets in Romania

25 October 2024

Like this article? Share it with your friends!

Facebook
Twitter
Google
Pinterest
Reddit
Email
LinkedIn

Real estate group M Core, controlled by the British real estate tycoon Caspar MacDonald-Hall, is reportedly in an advanced stage of analysis to acquire two shopping malls in northeastern Romania (Suceava and Focasni) and a package of retail parks in the country, forming a portfolio valued at around EUR 100 million in total, according to sources close to the negotiations consulted by Profit.ro.

The Shopping City Suceava mall is owned by the British Argo Real Estate Opportunities Fund (AREOF). It was inaugurated in April 2008 and has a leasable area of ​​over 46,000 square metres, hosting over 90 stores and a Carrefour hypermarket. 

Focsani Mall is owned by the Belgian bank KBC Bank, which took over the insolvent mall in 2016 against its claims. Meanwhile, the shopping centre emerged from insolvency. 

Developed by BelRom and opened under the name Promenada in September 2008, Focsani Mall has a leasable area of ​​about 45,000 square metres and almost 70 stores and a Carrefour hypermarket.

In addition to the two malls, M Core is also discussing with another owner the purchase of several other smaller retail parks in the country.

The British group already entered the Romanian market at the end of last year when it paid EUR 219 million to Belgian investor Mitiska REIM for 25 retail parks with a combined surface of 132,000 square metres. Following the acquisition, M Core became one of the largest players in the Romanian retail market.

iulian@romania-insider.com

(Photo source: Eugene Suslo/Dreamstime.com)

Read next
Normal
Real Estate

UK real estate group M Core reportedly ponders buying EUR 100 mln retail assets in Romania

25 October 2024

Like this article? Share it with your friends!

Facebook
Twitter
Google
Pinterest
Reddit
Email
LinkedIn

Real estate group M Core, controlled by the British real estate tycoon Caspar MacDonald-Hall, is reportedly in an advanced stage of analysis to acquire two shopping malls in northeastern Romania (Suceava and Focasni) and a package of retail parks in the country, forming a portfolio valued at around EUR 100 million in total, according to sources close to the negotiations consulted by Profit.ro.

The Shopping City Suceava mall is owned by the British Argo Real Estate Opportunities Fund (AREOF). It was inaugurated in April 2008 and has a leasable area of ​​over 46,000 square metres, hosting over 90 stores and a Carrefour hypermarket. 

Focsani Mall is owned by the Belgian bank KBC Bank, which took over the insolvent mall in 2016 against its claims. Meanwhile, the shopping centre emerged from insolvency. 

Developed by BelRom and opened under the name Promenada in September 2008, Focsani Mall has a leasable area of ​​about 45,000 square metres and almost 70 stores and a Carrefour hypermarket.

In addition to the two malls, M Core is also discussing with another owner the purchase of several other smaller retail parks in the country.

The British group already entered the Romanian market at the end of last year when it paid EUR 219 million to Belgian investor Mitiska REIM for 25 retail parks with a combined surface of 132,000 square metres. Following the acquisition, M Core became one of the largest players in the Romanian retail market.

iulian@romania-insider.com

(Photo source: Eugene Suslo/Dreamstime.com)

Read next
Normal
 

facebooktwitterlinkedin

1

Romania Insider Free Newsletters

Subscribe now

Editor's picks

25 October 2024
Defense
Three more F-16 Fighting Falcon aircraft purchased from Norway arrive in Romania
25 October 2024
Justice
Russian court issues arrest warrant for Romanian journalist after Kursk report
25 October 2024
Events
Halloween calendar: Events taking place in Bucharest and in the country
25 October 2024
M&A
Romania’s Digi Communications gets permit to buy Portugal’s fourth-largest telco
25 October 2024
Events
Doing it for the KIDS: Untold joins Romanian campaign to raise funds for life-saving flights for seriously ill children
24 October 2024
Healthcare
Government pilot project aims to create Romania’s first smart hospital in Târgu Mureș
24 October 2024
Tech
Samsung Galaxy AI now available in Romanian
24 October 2024
Environment
Petricani Meadow one step closer to becoming Bucharest’s new protected natural area