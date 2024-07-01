Events

Masters Of Classic festival brings Anna Netrebko, Angela Gheorghiu & more to Bucharest in September

01 July 2024

A new festival dedicated to classical music promises to bring the most remarkable international opera voices to Bucharest later this year. The lineup of the first edition of Masters of Classic includes Anna Netrebko, Angela Gheorghiu, Yusif Eyvazov, Rolando Villazón, Roberto Alagna, and Piotr Beczala.

Scheduled for September 1-15, the major opera festival is expected to attract a public of more than 50,000 spectators, according to News.ro. The concerts will take place on the stages of Sala Palatului and the National Opera House in Bucharest.

The event will open on September 1 with an extraordinary performance of Anna Netrebko and Yusif Eyvazov and close two weeks later with the performance of renowned Romanian soprano Angela Gheorghiu. 

Tickets and passes can be purchased online at eventim.ro, Iabilet.ro, and entertix.ro.

Further details are available here.

irina.marica@romania-insider.com

(Photo source: Facebook/Masters Of Classic)

A new festival dedicated to classical music promises to bring the most remarkable international opera voices to Bucharest later this year. The lineup of the first edition of Masters of Classic includes Anna Netrebko, Angela Gheorghiu, Yusif Eyvazov, Rolando Villazón, Roberto Alagna, and Piotr Beczala.

Scheduled for September 1-15, the major opera festival is expected to attract a public of more than 50,000 spectators, according to News.ro. The concerts will take place on the stages of Sala Palatului and the National Opera House in Bucharest.

The event will open on September 1 with an extraordinary performance of Anna Netrebko and Yusif Eyvazov and close two weeks later with the performance of renowned Romanian soprano Angela Gheorghiu. 

Tickets and passes can be purchased online at eventim.ro, Iabilet.ro, and entertix.ro.

Further details are available here.

irina.marica@romania-insider.com

(Photo source: Facebook/Masters Of Classic)

1

