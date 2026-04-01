Romania extends commercial markup for basic food for another three months

The government of Romania, in an extraordinary meeting on Tuesday, March 31, approved the draft emergency ordinance that extends by three months, until June 30, 2026, the limitation of commercial markup charged by producers, importers, distributors, and retailers of basic foods, Digi24 reported.

The measure, aimed at preventing excessive rise in food prices and enforced for the first time in mid-2023, was supposed to expire at the end of March.

The list of foods includes certain categories of white bread, yoghurt, eggs, oil, poultry, and pork.

In parallel, the government is also preparing a set of measures for fuels, which would be analyzed and adopted separately, most likely next week.

iulian@romania-insider.com