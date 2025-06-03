Market analysis: Aesthetics, functionality, and security – the new triad of Romanian homes

Expert Corner

The home improvement products market in 2025 is undergoing notable maturation, increasingly shaping the profile of an educated, informed buyer who has concrete expectations regarding aesthetics, quality, sustainability, and functionality.

According to internal analyses by key players in the real estate market such as Fabrica de Profile, Pinum, and Ambito, beyond the classic elements in purchasing a home — location, neighborhood, price — the new triad of the modern home is based on the details that “cannot be seen” but are essential in the architecture of purchasing decisions.

For Romanians, interior design is becoming a strategic act, not just an aesthetic one, and this is changing the dynamics of the real estate market, where producers of ‘finishes’ are becoming part of the creative process, not just part of the logistics chain.

Thus, this year's trends emphasize continuity in preferences for refined designs; however, what has changed is the timing of their intervention in the project. We no longer talk about “details at the end,” but about architectural elements integrated from the concept phase.

Pinum, a door manufacturer with over 30 years of history in the Romanian market, has observed a growing interest in innovative products and premium materials. “Romanians are not only more interested in material quality but have also become knowledgeable, capable of making well-informed decisions. In Q1 2025, we observe a clear shift toward more premium materials, moving from standard decorative foils to higher-end options such as painted or veneered finishes. While the budget segment was still popular in Q1 2024, demand is progressively shifting towards the mid-high segment. This change is fueled by economic developments over the last decade, which enable customers to afford higher-quality products, as well as greater maturity in the selection process,” Pinum’s analysis reveals.

The same trend is observed in flooring, where SPC (Stone Plastic Composite) has become extremely popular, according to Pinum. Most often, when customers arrive at a showroom, they directly request SPC, signaling that the product has quickly consolidated its position in consumer preferences due to its appearance, durability, and ease of installation. Light finishes remain dominant in the mid-high market segment, maintaining their top position. However, in the first quarter of this year, there is a clear increase in preference for atypical finishes, indicating that Romanians collaborate more frequently with interior designers who give them the courage and context for bolder choices.

An example of this, provided by Pinum, is the Greige Soft Touch finish, available in multiple collections and gaining more ground — a notable evolution, especially considering it was launched only in mid-2024. Whereas in Q1 2024 white decisively dominated preferences, in Q1 2025 there is a clear diversification of the color palette.

Fabrica de Profile (FDP) also speaks of a refinement in Romanian tastes when choosing design elements. According to FDP’s analysis, in the first months of 2025, the most sought-after models, consistent with 2024 trends, were decorative interior moldings, corner pieces, and corner beads. Although no major changes were noted compared to the same period last year, FDP identifies a refinement of tastes, with customers becoming increasingly attentive to details and eager for decorative solutions that combine functionality with strong aesthetic impact. Whereas there was a time when Romanians chose certain decorative profiles but preferred to handle the installation themselves, now many opt for professional installation, not only for a simpler process but also for a flawless final result.

“Decoration is no longer a whim but an essential part of the architectural concept. Customers know exactly what they want for their home: lasting beauty, adaptable solutions, and professional installation. We see more and more residential and commercial projects that include decorative elements from the early design stages. The message is clear: the market is evolving, and the focus is shifting towards well-thought-out solutions with long-term aesthetic and functional value. We can thus speak of a shift from visual aesthetics to one with meaning, which now relates to mood and people’s well-being,” states Dan Panciu, CEO of Fabrica de Profile.

Home aesthetics are shifting from visual to tactile, functional, and customized

An often overlooked aspect is the role of texture and adaptability in the purchasing decision. While color used to be the key factor, now the differentiator comes from the product’s ability to be personalized. From bifacial doors (with two different faces) to 3D decorative panels, fluid walls, or paintable moldings, the emphasis is on the client’s freedom of expression. Additionally, interest in atypical finishes has increased, indicating closer collaboration with designers and a move toward premium solutions—not only in terms of price but also as a gesture of personal identity.

“If in Q1 2024 the minimalist style clearly dominated preferences, in Q1 2025 we observe a slight decline. Interior design has become an increasingly present topic on social media, influencing consumer tastes. Currently, more elaborate, personalized styles with strong visual accents are promoted—clients are looking for products that bring character and uniqueness to the space, not just simplicity,” explains Francesco Curcio, CEO of Pinum.

Companies have responded to these market trends with innovative products, easy to adapt to any space and any requirement. This was the reason why Pinum introduced a new collection of exterior doors with a pivot system, specially designed for clients seeking performance, design, and exclusivity. In the short and medium term, Pinum believes that the highest-performing products will be doors equipped with modern hardware—hidden hinges, magnetic locks, and other premium closing systems—features that have become essential in defining a quality product.

Fabrica de Profile has also introduced new products that bring versatility and character to the space. “Compared to 2024, the year 2025 brings to the forefront fluid, organic shapes—a trend that is starting to gain ground especially in contemporary projects. However, these directions do not exclude each other: classic models remain relevant, being successfully integrated into elegant or traditionally influenced interiors. This very diversity motivates us to develop complementary collections capable of responding to each client’s needs and desires,” states FDP’s analysis.

It also shows that 3D panels are rapidly gaining ground due to their versatility and the spectacular visual effect they offer in a space, being solutions that completely transform a room and provide creative freedom of expression—this is why more and more clients are including them in their interior design projects.

“Cheap and good” – officially outdated. Romanians are seeking long-term value

The common message from the real estate market is clear: Romanian customers no longer accept superficial solutions. The massive sales of polyurethane profiles and doors with concealed hardware are not accidental but the result of a mature decision-making process. This is also reflected in how budgets are perceived: customers no longer see the door, baseboard, or corner molding just as functional objects, but as investments in the aesthetic value of the space—and implicitly, in the investment value of the home.

According to Pinum, budgets allocated for finishes have increased in Q1 2025 compared to the same period last year, and this evolution is supported by a change in product perception—the door is no longer viewed merely as a functional element but as an integral part of the space’s design. Romanians are more willing to invest in superior quality products, aware that these decisively contribute to the overall look and value of the home.

“Romanians no longer ask ‘how much does it cost?’ but ‘why does it cost that much?’ and this is the first sign of maturity, of relating to living space—not just visually, but functionally. The market has evolved, and the door is no longer a simple closure or a design piece; it becomes an integral part of a space that emphasizes comfort, sustainability, and durability,” declares Francesco Curcio, CEO of Pinum.

“Invisible” infrastructure – from overlooked detail to key element in the purchasing decision

An essential addition to the modern home landscape comes from Ambito: electrical networks and installation security are becoming selection criteria, not just “technical details.” Customers are starting to bring specialists who verify whether the design complies with standards, and the term “technical security” is entering the decision-making vocabulary.

Trends in this field are subtle but decisive: the integration of LED lighting, the use of eco-friendly materials, changes in the operating criteria for networks through legislative updates aimed at increased safety in use.

“We have reached a point where customers rightly demand to understand what is behind the walls, paying attention to the invisible yet extremely important part that transforms our house into a safe and functional place. The electrical network is no longer a ‘technical detail’ left to the builder’s discretion; it becomes a conscious choice directly related to comfort, safety, and responsibility,” says Robert Dorobanțu – CEO & Founder of Ambito.

Thus, we can speak of a paradigm shift from price to trust in the “hidden” quality of a home. This is also identified by Fabrica de Profile, which notes a growing demand for decorative thermal insulation systems—elements that not only provide aesthetic value to the home but also increase energy efficiency, thereby enhancing both comfort and the property’s value.

According to Ambito, regarding the electrical network, the basic criteria have not changed significantly; operational functionality and design remain key, but a third criterion has emerged in recent years: technical security. “There are increasingly more clients who hire consultants to verify, prior to purchase, the compliance of the design and construction with legislation and technical standards, as well as the quality of execution. The home purchase budget is correlated with the construction budget, and clients know exactly what they will receive. Differences between projects arise from design, complexity, and security elements in network operation,” Ambito’s analysis states.

In conclusion, 2025 is the year when living space becomes a much more sophisticated project for Romanians, representing more than just a social status - where aesthetics, functionality, and security are treated with equal interest. Essentially, trends show that the old principle of “cheap and fast” has been replaced by aesthetic, durable, and intelligently integrated solutions.

The market has also adapted to these trends, so providers of products related to home design or functionality bring increasingly adaptable products, personalized services, and communication that starts to educate, not just sell.

About Fabrica de Profile

Founded in 2011 by Dan Panciu, Fabrica de Profile (FDP) is a 100% Romanian company that brings harmony between architecture and the decorative styles of buildings. With its own production line, the company creates unique products on the Romanian market and is also the only Romanian manufacturer of interior polyurethane profiles.

Fabrica de Profile — through its attention to detail, the technical expertise of its engineers, and the creativity of its designers — offers unique and diverse decorative solutions, ranging from the refinement of classic style to the simplicity and clarity of modern style, from the elegance of contemporary style to the complexity of eclectic style. FDP holds an international portfolio of customized projects that have brought unity, harmony, and distinction to thousands of interior and exterior spaces, whether new or historic buildings, residential or commercial.

With a turnover of over 20 million lei recorded in 2024, FDP aims for continuous expansion both locally and internationally, as well as the ongoing development and adaptation of the best products and systems in its field.

About Ambito

Ambito is a Romanian company with over 18 years of experience in the local market, founded by Robert Dorobanțu. The Ambito team, made up of over 80 specialists, provides design and construction-installation services for electrical systems, as well as general contracting for installations in residential and non-residential buildings.

Additionally, Ambito offers complete solutions for the fit-out of commercial spaces, from design and construction to maintenance. The company has a portfolio of nearly 400 completed projects, including over 7,000 equipped apartments and approximately 250 modernized commercial spaces. In 2024, it achieved a turnover of over 5 million euros.

Ambito collaborates with real estate developers, retailers, and public institutions, offering comprehensive services supported by an innovation-oriented vision. Through its projects and adopted strategy, the company actively contributes to the expansion of urban and commercial infrastructure.

About PINUM Doors & Windows

Pinum Doors & Windows, part of the Nusco group, has been present in Romania since 1992 and is one of the largest manufacturers and retailers of doors, windows, and flooring at the local level. In every area where the company has expanded, its positive impact on the local market has been noticeable, which is why Romanians consider Pinum Doors & Windows a reference brand for over 30 years. Pinum Doors & Windows operates 20 showrooms across Romania.

*This is partner content.