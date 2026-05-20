Romanians spend 17% more at malls than two years ago, study finds

Romanians in major cities are spending significantly more during mall visits than they did two years ago, according to the 2026 edition of the Mall Effect Index (MEI), a study tracking consumer behavior in shopping centers. The report found that average spending per mall visit reached RON 383 in 2026, up 17% compared with 2024 and above the cumulative inflation rate during the same period.

The Mall Effect Index, developed by Generatik together with Reveal Marketing Research, reached a score of 70 points this year on a scale from 0 to 100, continuing a three-year upward trend from 65 in 2024 and 67 in 2025.

The study measured consumer behavior inside shopping malls, including spending patterns, advertising exposure, and purchasing decisions.

“The Romanian market has sales data, traffic data, and reach data. What it has lacked until now is a tool that measures the same behavior, with the same method, year after year. Without that, you cannot tell whether what you see is a real trend or just year-to-year variation,” said Marius Luican, founder of Reveal Marketing Research.

According to the report, around eight in ten mall visitors said they noticed indoor advertising during their visit, while 64% said they made a purchase following exposure to advertising inside the mall. Researchers described this as the highest conversion rate recorded since measurements began three years ago.

The study also identified what researchers called a “conversion gap,” showing that more consumers reported actually making a purchase after seeing an ad than those who initially said they intended to buy something.

“The conversion gap is the golden nugget that mall advertising adds to the relationship between brand and consumer. When we go to the mall, we are much more open to discovery and purchase decisions than in other contexts. For the first time, this effect is beginning to be quantifiable,” stated Răzvan Marincoi, Product Manager at Generatik, creator of The Mall Effect Index.

Researchers said the findings suggest that shopping malls continue to play an important role not only as retail spaces but also as social and decision-making environments where consumers are more open to discovery and spontaneous purchases.

The report also found that advertising recall inside malls increased for the third consecutive year, a trend the study’s authors described as unusual within Romania’s broader media landscape.

The Mall Effect Index is based on self-reported responses collected through online surveys conducted between 2024 and 2026.

irina.marica@romania-insider.com

(Photo source: press release)