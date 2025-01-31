Environment

Log boom barriers help remove 5.7 tons of waste from Romanian rivers in two years

31 January 2025

About 5.7 tons of waste, including over 3 tons of plastic, have been collected in the last two years from several of Romania’s rivers through the log boom system, the Romanian Waters National Administration (Apele Române) announced. 

The project has focused on major rivers across Romania, such as the Jiu River in Rovinari, where 3,100 kg of waste was gathered, the Mureș River in Reghin with 800 kg, and the Olt River in Făgăraș, collecting 1,800 kg.

In partnership with the CSR Nest Association, the waste collected is sorted and reintroduced into the circular economy through recycling. Recovered wood is donated to local communities or used to heat greenhouses in Făgăraș, helping protect plants during winter.

Moving forward, Apele Române and CSR Nest teams will continue their collection efforts at various locations where log boom barriers have been installed, including the Argeș, Jiu, Olt, and Mureș rivers.

The initiative will also expand with a new log boom system to be installed on the Săsar River in Baia Mare.

irina.marica@romania-insider.com

(Photo source: Facebook/Apele Romane)

