Locomotive of train connecting Bucharest to Vienna catches fire in Alba county
25 September 2020
The locomotive of the international train connecting Bucharest to Vienna caught fire on Thursday evening, September 24, in the area of the Craciunelu de Jos railway station in Alba county.

The fire broke out at the locomotive of the train IR 12346-1, which travels on the route Bucharest - Curtici - Vienna, Mediafax reported. 

There were about 100 passengers on the train. There were no victims, but rail traffic in the area was blocked.

Firefighters from Blaj extinguished the fire, and another locomotive was attached to the train. According to Hotnews.ro, the train continued its journey after 135 minutes, at 21:18.

[email protected]

(Photo source: Pexels.com)

Normal
