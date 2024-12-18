Limitless agency wins 3 awards at the 2024 Google Search Excellence Awards

News from Companies

Limitless Agency, one of Romania’s leading digital marketing agencies, has secured three awards for successfully implemented advertising strategies at this year’s Google Search Excellence Awards. The event celebrates excellence in PPC advertising and brings together top industry professionals, highlighting innovation and the significant impact of advanced tools in paid promotion.

"The Google Search Excellence Awards recognize the best specialists in the industry, and Limitless Agency’s won three awards confirms the significant impact we have in digital marketing. These awards are the result of our strong collaboration with partners and the successful use of advanced tools for paid advertising. We remain committed to innovation and performance, delivering digital marketing solutions that support our clients’ growth and amplify their online presence,” stated Daniel Slăvenie, CEO of Limitless Agency.

Which Awards Did Limitless Agency Receive?

Under the leadership of CEO Daniel Slăvenie, Limitless Agency’s multidisciplinary team of PPC and data experts earned some of the most prestigious awards an online marketing agency can achieve – recognition from Google.

Limitless Agency won three awards in the following categories:

Silver in the AI Bidding Strategy category for Travel Matters and Bronze, in the same category, for Eden Boutique. This category honors brands and agencies that have successfully implemented AI-based bidding strategies to optimize the performance of digital marketing campaigns. AI-driven bidding adjusts bids in real time by analyzing factors such as user behavior and market trends, maximizing ROI.

Bronze in Best Use of PMax: Retail for Eden Boutique. Performance Max (PMax) campaigns, powered by AI, allow specialists to access all Google advertising channels within a single campaign. The “Best Use of PMax: Retail” category recognizes agencies or retailers that effectively leveraged PMax campaigns to achieve business goals, showcasing innovation in campaign structure, bidding strategies, and creative use of media assets.

Who Are the Clients Behind These Award-Winning Campaigns?

Travel Matters is a travel agency specializing in tailor-made vacation packages designed to meet each client's unique needs. The team, composed of experienced professionals, focuses on customer satisfaction and safety. Collaborating with trusted partners, they offer complete travel packages to destinations worldwide, from exotic getaways to city breaks. Their mission is to transform every vacation into a memorable experience.

EdenBoutique is an online store specializing in women’s jewelry, serving those who seek elegance and guaranteed quality. With a wide range of products, Eden Boutique aims to offer high-quality items and modern designs to suit all tastes. The store prioritizes customer experience, providing prompt service and easy navigation on the website.**

What played a key role in the success of the campaigns run by Limitless Agency?

An important factor that contributed to winning these awards was the use of TRUDA, a revolutionary optimization tool for promoting products in online stores, developed by Cătălin Macovei and the Limitless team. In short, TRUDA’s main goal is to identify the most relevant products for advertising systems. Using artificial intelligence, TRUDA identifies the most profitable products that are most relevant to users at any given moment.

When integrated into an online store’s advertising strategy, it can maximize the impact of PPC campaigns, delivering up to a 30% better ROI and increasing the conversion rate by up to 33%.

The team handling Google advertising services is made up of over 25 specialists who leverage advanced technologies and innovative strategies to drive traffic, increase conversions, and boost profit. Additionally, Limitless Agency is known for:

Using modern technologies to quickly adapt to platform algorithm changes;

Implementing automation to deliver the right products to users at the right time;

Feed management and the use of in-house tools to categorize products and create smart feeds, generating outstanding results.

With a team of over 65 specialists and a portfolio of more than 430 active clients, Limitless Agency is positioned as a leader in online marketing in Romania, and the recent awards won at the Google Search Excellence Awards further reinforce the agency’s strong market presence.

About Limitless Agency

At Limitless Agency, we believe in the power of digital transformation and the ability to deliver limitless results. Our vision? A world where businesses constantly evolve, breaking through any barrier.

At Limitless Agency, we see each business as having unlimited growth and transformation potential. We don’t just see numbers and strategies; we see dreams, passions, and dedicated individuals. Our mission is to discover and unlock this limitless force in each client, transforming it into concrete results. In a constantly changing world, possibilities are infinite, and success knows no boundaries.

How do we achieve this? Through advanced technology, innovative strategies, and a team of dedicated experts. Values like truth, integrity, and innovation guide our every step.

We offer SEO, PPC, Data, and Marketing services, all centered around one goal: delivering limitless results for your business.

*This is a Press release.