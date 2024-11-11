Limitless Agency achieves record EUR 100 mln in sales for Black Friday 2024

News from Companies

Limitless Agency, one of Romania's leading digital marketing agencies, has set a new sales record during Black Friday 2024, achieving a total of approximately EUR 100 mln over the week-long sales period. This accomplishment is based on an analysis of a portfolio of around 400 clients.

According to the analysis, November 8 saw a 28% increase in revenue compared to Black Friday 2023, with a 10% growth in user traffic, totaling approximately 2 million unique users, up from EUR 1.8 mln the previous year. Notably, the agency achieved around 35,000 conversions in a single day for one client.

The average order value (AOV) increased to EUR 145, reflecting a 9% rise over the previous year, indicating a trend toward higher-value purchases. Some of the standout transactions included a EUR 10,200 watch and an exclusive vacation worth EUR 11,188.

Additionally, a remarkable single order contained 102 different products, with the largest order valued at EUR 27,000. Product categories topping customer preferences included mobile phones, televisions, and air conditioners. These, along with footwear and apparel, generated the highest traffic across the agency’s platforms.

Purchases made via mobile devices accounted for 65.88% of total sales during Black Friday 2024. Of these, 66.54% of mobile transactions were made from Android devices, while 33.46% came from iOS, showing a broad range of user preferences.

Unexpected Consumer Search Preferences

Some of the most original consumer searches included:

"Lazy Person's Vacuum"

"Spill-Proof Mug"

"Instagram Like-Boosting Robot"

"Cat-Proof Work Desk"

"Neighbor-Proof Drill"

These creative searches highlight consumer ingenuity, inspiring us to expand and innovate our product portfolio continually.

Google Ads Campaigns Adapted to Market Dynamics

Google Ads campaigns were fine-tuned to meet new market demands:

Overall budgets increased by 13%, while the cost per click (CPC) decreased by 0.4% compared to last year.

Performance Max campaigns saw a 36% budget increase with a 6.67% rise in CPC.

Search campaigns registered a 25% budget reduction and an 11% drop in CPC, optimizing advertising investments.

The Black Friday 2024 results affirm the strong interest of Romanians in online shopping and their preference for high-value products. Limitless Agency is committed to continuing to offer innovative and relevant shopping experiences tailored to the ever-evolving demands of consumers.

