Liceul Teoretic “Școala Mea” Announces the Launch of the International Division for Years 10 to 13

Liceul Teoretic “Scoala Mea” is thrilled to announce the launch of our fully international division for students in years 10 to 13, following the prestigious Cambridge Curriculum for IGCSE and AS/A Level Exams.

At LTSM, our goal is to ensure that every student embodies the Principle of the Five Is: Individuality, Identity, Integrity, Internationalism, and Innovation.

We are committed to offering an innovative educational design that fosters these core values, delivered by exceptional teachers who are dedicated to identifying and developing the talents and abilities of each student.

Is the responsibility we take on that by the end of their journey in LTSM our alumni will become citizens of the world and have the answers to the following questions:

What makes me special?

What defines me?

What are my life guiding principles?

How can I make a difference?

By enrolling in LTSM’s international division, students will have access to a curriculum that is recognized and respected worldwide, opening doors to prestigious universities and career opportunities across the globe. We are proud to offer an educational experience that not only meets but exceeds international standards.

Contact us today to learn more and take the first step towards a brighter future! scoala@scoala-mea.com

LTSM – ACHIEVING EXCELLENCE TOGETHER!

