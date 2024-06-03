Politics

Liberal leader in Romania feels encouraged to run for president

03 June 2024

The Liberal Party (PNL) in Romania is gaining momentum and will get more than 25% of the votes in the local elections on June 9, party’s president Nicolae Ciuca stated, adding that “this is a good performance” that entitles the party to nominate its own candidate in the presidential elections.

Ciuca has not confirmed he would be his party’s candidate, but the Liberal president started his presidential campaign long ago. Only a highly disappointing performance in the local/European elections on June 9 could complicate the situation. 

Nicolae Ciuca concluded that it is almost clear to everyone that PNL will have its own presidential candidate, G4media.ro reported.

The Liberals and their Social Democrat partners (PSD) sketched an incomplete electoral cooperation agreement ahead of the four rounds of elections in 2024, aimed to keep them together at rule. With joint lists for the European parliament and separate lists in the local elections, the two parties have not decided yet on the lists for the parliamentary and the presidential candidates. 

iulian@romania-insider.com

(Photo source: Facebook/Nicolae Ciuca)

