Lenny Kravitz adds Transylvania city to his 2019 European tour

American singer Lenny Kravitz will return to Romania next year, when he will perform in Cluj-Napoca, a city in Romania’s Transylvania region, as part of his European tour promoting his latest album Raise Vibration. The concert is scheduled for May 6, 2019, and will take place at the city’s Sala Polivalenta.

Lenny Kravitz previously performed in Romania in 2008, in Bucharest. Next year’s concert will be his first in Cluj-Napoca.

Lenny Kravitz is one of the world’s most famous musicians, with a musical career of over 20 years. He has been named Grammy Award winner for Best Male Rock Vocal Performance for four consecutive years, holding the record for the category. In addition to his 10 albums sold in more than 38 million copies, the multi-talented artist has also made his way to the film industry with roles in films such as The Hunger Games: Catching Fire, Precious and The Butler.

The tickets for the concert in Cluj-Napoca will be put up for sale on September 19, on lennykravitz.emagic.ro, eventim.ro and iabilet.ro.

