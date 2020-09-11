Profile picture for user irina.popescu0
Irina Marica
Senior Editor

Irina holds a BA in Journalism and has been part of the Romania-Insider.com team since its early days in 2011. She likes to keep the Romania-insider.com readers informed every day. Irina reports on various topics, on a wide range of areas such as politics, social or entertainment. She also writes travel or leisure articles, as well as interviews. She splits her time between Sinaia, her hometown, and Bucharest. Being born and raised in a mountain town, Irina loves spending time in nature, but she also likes to read, write, listen to music, travel, teach her dog new tricks and listen to other people’s stories (so don’t hesitate to contact her for an interview if you have an interesting story that you want to share with the Romania-insider.com readers). She dreams to visit Iceland one day and maybe get to see the Arctic Monkeys play live.  You can send her press releases or feedback on her stories by emailing irina.marica@romania-insider.com.

 

irina.popescu0
Submitted by irina.popescu0 on Mon, 11/09/2020 - 14:44
Business

Romanian dental clinic network Dr. Leahu expands abroad with a first unit in London

09 November 2020
Romanian dental clinic chain Dr. Leahu opened its first unit abroad, in London, following an investment of GBP 400,000. The new clinic operates under the Implant Expert Liverpool Street brand.

A team of 12 people awaits customers at the new clinic in London, which has four fully equipped dental offices and a radiology center. The clinic manager will also receive operational support from Romania, the entire team of over 350 specialists being available to simplify the development process, according to Start-up.ro.

The London clinic offers services such as dental implants, dental aesthetics, dental braces, professional teeth whitening, oral surgery, and digital radiology.

“We wanted to export the recipe behind our development - modern, fast, personalized and efficient services, achieved through an integrated skills approach - to markets with high potential, and after a careful research, the clinic in London has become our first international investment,” said Ionut Leahu, CEO and founder of the local Dr. Leahu dental clinics.

The Dr. Leahu dental clinic network is present in seven Romanian cities, namely Bucharest, Pitesti, Timisoara, Turda, Constanta, Oradea, and Iasi.

irina.marica@romania-insider.com

(Photo source: Cliniciledrleahu.ro)

