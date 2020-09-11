Romanian dental clinic network Dr. Leahu expands abroad with a first unit in London

Romanian dental clinic chain Dr. Leahu opened its first unit abroad, in London, following an investment of GBP 400,000. The new clinic operates under the Implant Expert Liverpool Street brand.

A team of 12 people awaits customers at the new clinic in London, which has four fully equipped dental offices and a radiology center. The clinic manager will also receive operational support from Romania, the entire team of over 350 specialists being available to simplify the development process, according to Start-up.ro.

The London clinic offers services such as dental implants, dental aesthetics, dental braces, professional teeth whitening, oral surgery, and digital radiology.

“We wanted to export the recipe behind our development - modern, fast, personalized and efficient services, achieved through an integrated skills approach - to markets with high potential, and after a careful research, the clinic in London has become our first international investment,” said Ionut Leahu, CEO and founder of the local Dr. Leahu dental clinics.

The Dr. Leahu dental clinic network is present in seven Romanian cities, namely Bucharest, Pitesti, Timisoara, Turda, Constanta, Oradea, and Iasi.

(Photo source: Cliniciledrleahu.ro)