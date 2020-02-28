Romania, an emerging destination for dental tourism due to low prices

A share of 10-15% of the total number of patients in dental practices in Romania is formed by foreign tourists who come for dental treatment, according to representatives of local tour operator TripHeal, which specializes in the medical tourism niche.

Due to the quality of the services and the low prices, far below the market in western Europe, the country receives customers from Spain and Italy annually, and has recently started to draw tourists from the United Kingdom. Romania is thus beginning to compete more and more seriously with other European countries with a tradition in dental tourism, due to the low prices and the quality of services.

“For example, in Italy, patients can spend EUR 40,000 for complicated dental work, and the same work, using the same tools and with equally well-trained specialists, costs up to EUR 11,000 in Romania. In most cases, prices in Romania are about 50-70% lower than those of dental services in Western Europe,” said Ovidiu Pasca, CEO of TripnHeal.

He estimates that health tourism could expand to as much as 3-4% of Romania’s GDP.

