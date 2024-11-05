The largest event center in the Bucharest metropolitan area, located in Paradisul Verde, Corbeanca, becomes Zooma, under City Grill Group’s umbrella

News from Companies

City Grill Group, one of the strongest players in Romania's HoReCa industry, announces the integration of the Paradisul Verde event complex in Corbeanca – a key venue in the premium event organization segment – into its portfolio. The venue, which will operate under the name Zooma starting in January, marks City Grill Group’s consolidation as the largest Romanian restaurant group in the hospitality market, as well as a significant step toward developing an exclusive portfolio tailored to the premium events market.

Located in an exceptional natural setting within the Paradisul Verde neighborhood of Corbeanca and with a capacity of over 1,500 seats – the largest event centre around Bucharest – the complex will evolve under the Zooma brand, under City Grill Group’s umbrella. The group anticipates a turnover of 5 million euros for Zooma in 2025, positioning it as a premium destination for corporate, private, and artistic events for those seeking elegance and memorable experiences close to Bucharest.

“Since September, we have taken over the operations of the event centre in Paradisul Verde, which has 7 event halls with a capacity exceeding 1,500 seats – the largest hall in amphitheatre format can accommodate 1,000 people. It’s one of the largest halls in Bucharest and Ilfov – actually, the largest in amphitheatre format, as I don’t know of any other hall that accommodates over 1,000 people in this format. The centre will operate under the Zooma brand, offering a magnificent destination for corporate events – team buildings, conferences, as well as festive events such as weddings, baptisms, and private parties,” says Daniel Mischie, CEO of City Grill Group.

A destination for premium events, with up to 1,500 Guests

As part of the City Grill Group, Zooma will become a landmark location for exceptional family or corporate events, as well as large-scale conferences attracting numerous guests.

The acquired event complex also includes a hotel with 26 spacious rooms divided into 3 types: double rooms with king beds, suites, and VIP studios. The rooms are rated 4-star, with VIP studios featuring freestanding bathtubs and terraces overlooking the lake.

The complex includes an outdoor pool, lawns, sports courts, and parking for a total of 400 vehicles.

"After 20 years in HoReCa, with Zooma, we aim to bring the expertise we’ve developed over these decades in iconic locations like Hanu’ Berarilor, Hanu’ lui Manuc, and Pescăruș, where we’ve organized large-scale events with hundreds of guests, from weddings to New Year’s celebrations and corporate events. This know-how gives us the confidence to enter the premium event market, and the complex in Corbeanca’s Paradisul Verde neighbourhood complements our offering for clients seeking high standards and an exclusive event environment. Zooma thus becomes an integral part of our vision to offer refined spaces where every detail is thoughtfully designed to provide guests with a flawless experience," says Daniel Mischie, CEO of City Grill Group.

City Grill Group closed the first nine months of the year with a turnover of 50 million euros, marking a 20% increase compared to the same period last year, and continues to invest strategically in portfolio development. Last year, the City Grill Group completed a major investment process, with 13 million euros allocated to the revitalization and modernization of Hanu’ Berarilor Oprea Soare and Hotel La Boheme, alongside over 2.5 million euros for modernizing the Buongiorno restaurant network. In 2024, the Group continues to allocate significant resources for growth.

Following recent expansion into Transylvania through a partnership with the Marty restaurant group, City Grill Group continues to invest in the metropolitan area around Bucharest. Consequently, the Zooma event centre, situated in an impressive natural setting, will be integrated into the City Grill network as a top destination for corporate, private, and artistic events.

About City Grill

City Grill Group is the leading Romanian player in the restaurant industry. Founded in 2004, the City Grill Group currently operates restaurants and cafes under the brands Caru’ cu Bere, Hanu’ lui Manuc, Pescăruș, Hanu’ Berarilor, Buongiorno.Italian, City Grill, and La Boheme, the first hotel in the portfolio, along with recent projects Aubergine and Marty Restaurants. From the first restaurant, City Grill Group’s mission has been to provide customers with a suitable place to host business lunches, a place to relax during a break, or a place to enjoy a meal with family or friends.

Through its restaurants, City Grill Group caters to urban customers who typically spend their leisure time in the city and arrange their business or personal meetings over coffee. The restaurant menus are accessible and diverse, featuring both Romanian and international cuisine.

Whether it’s an iconic recipe or any other dish on the menus of City Grill Group’s restaurants, the ingredients used are the best for customers. The "secret" of the dishes at City Grill Group restaurants lies in fresh ingredients with carefully controlled and tested origins, free of additives. From hand-cut, freshly peeled fries to cage-free eggs and vegetables grown in the group’s greenhouse near Targoviște, the Group’s culinary philosophy emphasizes bringing out the natural flavour of ingredients, enhanced only with simple spices like salt and pepper.

Across all City Grill Group’s restaurants, which serve nearly 15,000 customers daily, the group recycles oil, glass, cardboard, and plastic and actively reduces food waste through ongoing campaigns.

*This is a Press release.