Kormotech speeds up pet food deliveries to Romania thanks to Authorized Economic Operator status

Kormotech, a global family-owned company with Ukrainian roots that produces high-quality food for cats and dogs, has been granted Authorized Economic Operator (AEO) status by Ukraine’s State Customs Service. This designation streamlines customs procedures, giving the company priority processing for imports and exports, enabling faster delivery of its products, including to Romania. Only 60 Ukrainian companies hold this status.

Since 2020, Kormotech has been operating in the Romanian market. The company’s brands include Optimeal — a super-premium pet food line; Club 4 Paws — a premium range; and My Love — a standard pet food option. These products are available in leading offline and online retailers across Romania, such as Kaufland, DCNeu Cash & Carry, Cityvet Pet & Farm, Sezamo, and others. With AEO status, Kormotech will ensure even faster deliveries, providing its partners and customers in Romania with greater stability and supply reliability.

Obtaining AEO status required Kormotech to undergo a thorough analysis of its documentation and internal procedures. An audit conducted by Ukraine’s State Customs Service confirmed that Kormotech meets high standards of product safety and quality, maintains a stable financial position, and carefully manages its logistics processes. For Kormotech’s Romanian partners and consumers, the AEO status brings several advantages:

Faster delivery times. Customs authorities will prioritize the company's shipments, reducing border processing times.

Customs authorities will prioritize the company's shipments, reducing border processing times. Predictable supply chain. Electronic declarations and minimized physical inspections ensure reliable, fast logistics and mitigate the risk of delays.

Electronic declarations and minimized physical inspections ensure reliable, fast logistics and mitigate the risk of delays. Stable product prices. Simplified customs procedures lower operational costs, meaning customs formalities will not impact the final price of goods for consumers.

Simplified customs procedures lower operational costs, meaning customs formalities will not impact the final price of goods for consumers. Guaranteed product quality and safety. AEO status is granted only to companies that rigorously control their logistics processes and implement security measures to protect goods during transportation.

“Achieving Authorized Economic Operator (AEO) status is a significant milestone for Kormotech in expanding our export and import capabilities. This allows us to offer our clients and partners even greater speed, flexibility, and service quality, strengthening the company’s competitiveness in the markets of Ukraine as well as Central and Eastern Europe", says Oleh Kravets, Head of Export Services at Kormotech.

Starting in 2025, companies with AEO status are expected to experience shorter waiting times for border clearance with the introduction of a priority electronic queue. In the future, dedicated lanes at Ukraine’s border checkpoints for AEO-certified businesses are planned, further streamlining logistics processes and enhancing efficiency.

AEO status solidifies Kormotech’s standing as a trusted partner, committed to transparent and efficient collaboration with customs authorities, clients, and partners both in Ukraine and on the international market.

About Kormotech

Kormotech is a global family-owned company with Ukrainian roots, producing high-quality cat and dog food since 2003 under brands such as Optimeal, Delickcious, Club 4 Paws, Hav!, Myau!, and My Love. The company operates production facilities in Ukraine and the EU, offering a portfolio of over 650 products. As a market leader in Ukraine, Kormotech ranks among the Top 50 global pet food manufacturers and the Top 21 most dynamic pet food companies worldwide. Its products are available in 44 countries, marketed under both its own brands and private labels of partner companies.

*This is a Press release.