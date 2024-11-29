Tech

Kaspersky closes Romanian office

29 November 2024

The Russian cybersecurity company  Kaspersky announced it decided to close its subsidiary in Romania, according to Profit.ro.

"The closure of the local office in Romania is part of a larger process, carried out in Eastern Europe, a process that reflects Kaspersky's focus on operational efficiency, a key component in the company's overall strategy," Kaspersky said in a press release.

"The decision does not affect our customers and partners, who continue to have access to the company's local, regional, and global teams, as well as our strong and recognized network of distribution partners. Through this network, we will continue to distribute Kaspersky cybersecurity products and services. Romania remains a key market for the company's activity in Europe."

A bill passed by Romania in December 2022 on the protection of IT systems of public authorities prohibits the purchase of anti-virus products and services from entities originating from the Russian Federation or under the control of the Russian Federation by public authorities and institutions. The bill applies to all networks and computer systems that manage classified information, owned by both public and private legal entities.

(Photo source: Rafael Henrique/Dreamstime.com)

(Photo source: Rafael Henrique/Dreamstime.com)

