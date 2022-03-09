Profile picture for user irina.popescu0
Irina Marica
Senior Editor

Irina holds a BA in Journalism and has been part of the Romania-Insider.com team since its early days in 2011. She likes to keep the Romania-insider.com readers informed every day. Irina reports on various topics, on a wide range of areas such as politics, social or entertainment. She also writes travel or leisure articles, as well as interviews. She splits her time between Sinaia, her hometown, and Bucharest. Being born and raised in a mountain town, Irina loves spending time in nature, but she also likes to read, write, listen to music, travel, teach her dog new tricks and listen to other people’s stories (so don’t hesitate to contact her for an interview if you have an interesting story that you want to share with the Romania-insider.com readers). She dreams to visit Iceland one day and maybe get to see the Arctic Monkeys play live.  You can send her press releases or feedback on her stories by emailing irina.marica@romania-insider.com.

 

irina.popescu0
Submitted by irina.popescu0 on Wed, 03/09/2022 - 11:13
Politics

US VP Kamala Harris will meet president Klaus Iohannis in Bucharest this Friday

09 March 2022
Facebook
Twitter
Google
Pinterest
Reddit
Email
LinkedIn

US vice president Kamala Harris will travel to Romania this week and meet with president Klaus Iohannis at the Cotroceni Palace in Bucharest on Friday, March 11. The visit comes in the context of Russia's invasion in Ukraine.

"The presence of vice president Kamala Harris in Romania reaffirms the strength of the bilateral Strategic Partnership and the firm commitment of the United States to support the security of Romania and NATO allies on the eastern flank, while reflecting the US Administration's appreciation of our country's responsible and involved approach to current threats generated by the illegal aggression of the Russian Federation, as well as in the management of refugee flows from the borders and the provision of humanitarian assistance," reads the press release issued by the Romanian Presidency.

According to the same source, the talks between president Iohannis and VP Harris will focus on allied measures to strengthen NATO's position on deterrence and defence on the eastern flank, including the prospect of further increasing the US and allied military presence in Romania, and possible new sanctions on Russia.

"Vice President Kamala Harris' visit also takes place in the context of the 25th anniversary of the launch of the bilateral Strategic Partnership - an important anniversary to stimulate the further deepening of the Strategic Partnership, in all its dimensions," the Romanian Presidency also said.

The White House confirmed last week that Kamala Harris would travel to Warsaw, Poland, and Bucharest, Romania, on March 9-11.

"Her visit will demonstrate the strength and unity of the NATO Alliance and US support for NATO's eastern flank allies in the face of Russian aggression. It will also highlight our collective efforts to support the people of Ukraine," Deputy Press Secretary Sabrina Singh said in a statement.

irina.marica@romania-insider.com

(Photo source: Dreamstime.com)

Tags
#Ukraine
Read next

Profile picture for user andreich
Andrei Chirileasa
Editor-in-Chief

Andrei studied finance at the Bucharest Academy of Economic Studies and started his journalism career in 2004 with Ziarul Financiar, the leading financial newspaper in Romania, where he worked for ten years, the last six of which as editor of the capital markets section. He joined the Romania-Insider.com team in 2014 as editor and became Editor-in-Chief in 2016. He currently oversees the daily content published on Romania-Insider.com and likes to stay up to date with everything relevant in business, politics, and life in Romania. Andrei lives with his family in the countryside in Northern Romania, where he built their own house. In his free time, he studies horticulture and tends to his family’s garden. He enjoys foraging in the woods and long walks on the hills and valleys around his village. Email him for story ideas and interviews at andrei@romania-insider.com. 

 

andreich
Submitted by andreich on Fri, 03/04/2022 - 08:57
04 March 2022
Politics
EC president: Romania will host an EU civil protection hub for Ukraine
Normal
Profile picture for user irina.popescu0
Irina Marica
Senior Editor

Irina holds a BA in Journalism and has been part of the Romania-Insider.com team since its early days in 2011. She likes to keep the Romania-insider.com readers informed every day. Irina reports on various topics, on a wide range of areas such as politics, social or entertainment. She also writes travel or leisure articles, as well as interviews. She splits her time between Sinaia, her hometown, and Bucharest. Being born and raised in a mountain town, Irina loves spending time in nature, but she also likes to read, write, listen to music, travel, teach her dog new tricks and listen to other people’s stories (so don’t hesitate to contact her for an interview if you have an interesting story that you want to share with the Romania-insider.com readers). She dreams to visit Iceland one day and maybe get to see the Arctic Monkeys play live.  You can send her press releases or feedback on her stories by emailing irina.marica@romania-insider.com.

 

irina.popescu0
Submitted by irina.popescu0 on Wed, 03/09/2022 - 11:13
Politics

US VP Kamala Harris will meet president Klaus Iohannis in Bucharest this Friday

09 March 2022
Facebook
Twitter
Google
Pinterest
Reddit
Email
LinkedIn

US vice president Kamala Harris will travel to Romania this week and meet with president Klaus Iohannis at the Cotroceni Palace in Bucharest on Friday, March 11. The visit comes in the context of Russia's invasion in Ukraine.

"The presence of vice president Kamala Harris in Romania reaffirms the strength of the bilateral Strategic Partnership and the firm commitment of the United States to support the security of Romania and NATO allies on the eastern flank, while reflecting the US Administration's appreciation of our country's responsible and involved approach to current threats generated by the illegal aggression of the Russian Federation, as well as in the management of refugee flows from the borders and the provision of humanitarian assistance," reads the press release issued by the Romanian Presidency.

According to the same source, the talks between president Iohannis and VP Harris will focus on allied measures to strengthen NATO's position on deterrence and defence on the eastern flank, including the prospect of further increasing the US and allied military presence in Romania, and possible new sanctions on Russia.

"Vice President Kamala Harris' visit also takes place in the context of the 25th anniversary of the launch of the bilateral Strategic Partnership - an important anniversary to stimulate the further deepening of the Strategic Partnership, in all its dimensions," the Romanian Presidency also said.

The White House confirmed last week that Kamala Harris would travel to Warsaw, Poland, and Bucharest, Romania, on March 9-11.

"Her visit will demonstrate the strength and unity of the NATO Alliance and US support for NATO's eastern flank allies in the face of Russian aggression. It will also highlight our collective efforts to support the people of Ukraine," Deputy Press Secretary Sabrina Singh said in a statement.

irina.marica@romania-insider.com

(Photo source: Dreamstime.com)

Tags
#Ukraine
Read next

Profile picture for user andreich
Andrei Chirileasa
Editor-in-Chief

Andrei studied finance at the Bucharest Academy of Economic Studies and started his journalism career in 2004 with Ziarul Financiar, the leading financial newspaper in Romania, where he worked for ten years, the last six of which as editor of the capital markets section. He joined the Romania-Insider.com team in 2014 as editor and became Editor-in-Chief in 2016. He currently oversees the daily content published on Romania-Insider.com and likes to stay up to date with everything relevant in business, politics, and life in Romania. Andrei lives with his family in the countryside in Northern Romania, where he built their own house. In his free time, he studies horticulture and tends to his family’s garden. He enjoys foraging in the woods and long walks on the hills and valleys around his village. Email him for story ideas and interviews at andrei@romania-insider.com. 

 

andreich
Submitted by andreich on Fri, 03/04/2022 - 08:57
04 March 2022
Politics
EC president: Romania will host an EU civil protection hub for Ukraine
Normal
 

facebooktwitterlinkedin

1

Romania Insider Free Newsletters

Subscribe now

Editor's picks

04 March 2022
Social
COVID-19: Romania will end state of alert and start lifting pandemic restrictions
28 February 2022
Social
#StandWithUkraine: War splits Ukrainian families as women and children seek safety in Romania and Europe
28 February 2022
Politics
More NATO resources consolidate in Romania following response force activation
28 February 2022
Social
Solidarity with Ukraine: How you can help refugees coming to Romania & where to donate
24 February 2022
Politics
President: Romania won’t be drawn in the military conflict in Ukraine!
01 March 2022
RI +
Work & travel: Romanian-born Irina Papuc, a full-time digital nomad running a fully remote company
16 February 2022
RI +
When a foreign country feels like home: A Spaniard’s special connection to Romania
07 February 2022
RI +
Romanian startup plans to take its AI-based x-ray analysis software to Western Europe and further