US VP Kamala Harris will meet president Klaus Iohannis in Bucharest this Friday

US vice president Kamala Harris will travel to Romania this week and meet with president Klaus Iohannis at the Cotroceni Palace in Bucharest on Friday, March 11. The visit comes in the context of Russia's invasion in Ukraine.

"The presence of vice president Kamala Harris in Romania reaffirms the strength of the bilateral Strategic Partnership and the firm commitment of the United States to support the security of Romania and NATO allies on the eastern flank, while reflecting the US Administration's appreciation of our country's responsible and involved approach to current threats generated by the illegal aggression of the Russian Federation, as well as in the management of refugee flows from the borders and the provision of humanitarian assistance," reads the press release issued by the Romanian Presidency.

According to the same source, the talks between president Iohannis and VP Harris will focus on allied measures to strengthen NATO's position on deterrence and defence on the eastern flank, including the prospect of further increasing the US and allied military presence in Romania, and possible new sanctions on Russia.

"Vice President Kamala Harris' visit also takes place in the context of the 25th anniversary of the launch of the bilateral Strategic Partnership - an important anniversary to stimulate the further deepening of the Strategic Partnership, in all its dimensions," the Romanian Presidency also said.

The White House confirmed last week that Kamala Harris would travel to Warsaw, Poland, and Bucharest, Romania, on March 9-11.

"Her visit will demonstrate the strength and unity of the NATO Alliance and US support for NATO's eastern flank allies in the face of Russian aggression. It will also highlight our collective efforts to support the people of Ukraine," Deputy Press Secretary Sabrina Singh said in a statement.

