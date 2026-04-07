Joyful Holidays with Boromir Easter Brioche, the Romanian Pasca

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With the Easter holidays just around the corner, the Boromir Collection of Romanian Easter Brioche, Pasca, is ready to bring joy and delicious flavors to your celebrations, making festive moments with your loved ones even more special. Inspired by the art of slow leavening, each Boromir Easter Brioche delights you with a soft core and rich fillings that create surprising combinations of tastes and textures. Discover four assortments of Boromir Pasca, perfect for sharing with family and friends at your Easter table.

Soft core, unforgettable taste



The Boromir Pasca redefines the traditional Romanian Easter Brioche, offering a fresh and delightful reinterpretation of its beloved recipe. Why does the soft core of our Easter brioches stay fresh for so long? The secret lies in the slow fermentation with natural sourdough, long hours of preparation, and the finest ingredients: butter, milk, flour milled in our own mills, and free-range eggs.



What’s your favorite Boromir Pasca?



To make your Easter holidays memorable, we have created a selection of four assortments of Boromir Pasca to suit every taste. The Boromir Pasca with cream cheese, raisins, and oranges beautifully combines tradition with exquisite flavor. It’s the ideal choice for those who prefer the classic taste of the Romanian Easter Brioche, but with a tasty twist. Do you love chocolate? Then you can choose Boromir Pasca with smooth chocolate cream filling and raisins. If you enjoy the combination of fruity flavors and creamy sweetness, the Boromir Pasca with milk cream filling and candied oranges is for you. Another delicious choice is the Boromir Pasca with milk cream filling and chocolate chips, a blend of sweet flavors and rich cocoa notes.



Presented in an elegant gift box, the Boromir Pasca is an excellent surprise for those you care about. You can select your favorite assortment from our online store, boromirmarket.ro.



Four assortments, endless ways to savor



How about serving Boromir Pasca with a cup of coffee, tea or warm milk? For a truly festive taste, you can even pair it with a glass of dessert wine or sparkling wine. Its unique taste and texture pair wonderfully with various drinks, turning your holiday moments into a comforting and indulgent experience. Also, you can combine the Boromir Pasca with a selection of fruits if you want to add a touch of freshness to your holidays. Sharing it in these creative ways with everyone fills the Easter table with festive fun and flavors. Experience the joy of Easter with Boromir Pasca, the dessert that brings family, tradition, and celebration together!



Boromir brings joy!



*This is a press release