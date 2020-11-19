Profile picture for user andreich
Andrei Chirileasa
Editor-in-Chief

Andrei studied finance at the Bucharest Academy of Economic Studies and started his journalism career in 2004 with Ziarul Financiar, the leading financial newspaper in Romania, where he worked for ten years, the last six of which as editor of the capital markets section. He joined the Romania-Insider.com team in 2014 as editor and became Editor-in-Chief in 2016. He currently oversees the daily content published on Romania-Insider.com and likes to stay up to date with everything relevant in business, politics, and life in Romania. Andrei lives with his family in the countryside in Northern Romania, where he built their own house. In his free time, he studies horticulture and tends to his family’s garden. He enjoys foraging in the woods and long walks on the hills and valleys around his village. Email him for story ideas and interviews at [email protected] 

 

andreich
Submitted by andreich on Thu, 11/19/2020 - 08:27
Business

Job vacancy rate in RO recovers during Q3, yet trails behind pre-crisis level

19 November 2020
Facebook
Twitter
Google
Pinterest
Reddit
Email
LinkedIn

The number of job vacancies increased by 5,200 in the third quarter (Q3) compared to the previous quarter, to 39,300, the National Statistics Institute (INS) announced on Wednesday, November 18, News.ro reported.

The vacancy rate was 0.81%, up 0.10 percentage points from the previous quarter.

Compared to the same quarter of 2019, the vacancy rate decreased by 0.30 percentage points, and the number of vacancies decreased by 15,700, the INS data show.

In Q3, the highest vacancy rates were registered in public administration (2.07%), other services (1.96%), respectively health and social assistance (1.52%).

The manufacturing industry concentrated over 20% of the total number of vacancies (7,900), and the rate was 0.73%.

The budgetary sector accounted for about a third of the total number of vacancies. Thus, 5,700 jobs were available in public administration, 5,300 in healthcare and social assistance, and 2,000 in education.

On the other hand, the vacancies rate registered the lowest values in hotels and restaurants (0.02%), the production and supply of electricity and heat, gas, hot water and air conditioning (0.26%), respectively extractive industry and real estate transactions (0.29% for each).

(Photo: Pexels)

[email protected]

Read next

Profile picture for user andreich
Andrei Chirileasa
Editor-in-Chief

Andrei studied finance at the Bucharest Academy of Economic Studies and started his journalism career in 2004 with Ziarul Financiar, the leading financial newspaper in Romania, where he worked for ten years, the last six of which as editor of the capital markets section. He joined the Romania-Insider.com team in 2014 as editor and became Editor-in-Chief in 2016. He currently oversees the daily content published on Romania-Insider.com and likes to stay up to date with everything relevant in business, politics, and life in Romania. Andrei lives with his family in the countryside in Northern Romania, where he built their own house. In his free time, he studies horticulture and tends to his family’s garden. He enjoys foraging in the woods and long walks on the hills and valleys around his village. Email him for story ideas and interviews at [email protected] 

 

andreich
Submitted by andreich on Thu, 11/19/2020 - 08:21
19 November 2020
Business
US BPO group Computer Generated Solutions hires 500 more in Romania
Normal
Profile picture for user andreich
Andrei Chirileasa
Editor-in-Chief

Andrei studied finance at the Bucharest Academy of Economic Studies and started his journalism career in 2004 with Ziarul Financiar, the leading financial newspaper in Romania, where he worked for ten years, the last six of which as editor of the capital markets section. He joined the Romania-Insider.com team in 2014 as editor and became Editor-in-Chief in 2016. He currently oversees the daily content published on Romania-Insider.com and likes to stay up to date with everything relevant in business, politics, and life in Romania. Andrei lives with his family in the countryside in Northern Romania, where he built their own house. In his free time, he studies horticulture and tends to his family’s garden. He enjoys foraging in the woods and long walks on the hills and valleys around his village. Email him for story ideas and interviews at [email protected] 

 

andreich
Submitted by andreich on Thu, 11/19/2020 - 08:27
Business

Job vacancy rate in RO recovers during Q3, yet trails behind pre-crisis level

19 November 2020
Facebook
Twitter
Google
Pinterest
Reddit
Email
LinkedIn

The number of job vacancies increased by 5,200 in the third quarter (Q3) compared to the previous quarter, to 39,300, the National Statistics Institute (INS) announced on Wednesday, November 18, News.ro reported.

The vacancy rate was 0.81%, up 0.10 percentage points from the previous quarter.

Compared to the same quarter of 2019, the vacancy rate decreased by 0.30 percentage points, and the number of vacancies decreased by 15,700, the INS data show.

In Q3, the highest vacancy rates were registered in public administration (2.07%), other services (1.96%), respectively health and social assistance (1.52%).

The manufacturing industry concentrated over 20% of the total number of vacancies (7,900), and the rate was 0.73%.

The budgetary sector accounted for about a third of the total number of vacancies. Thus, 5,700 jobs were available in public administration, 5,300 in healthcare and social assistance, and 2,000 in education.

On the other hand, the vacancies rate registered the lowest values in hotels and restaurants (0.02%), the production and supply of electricity and heat, gas, hot water and air conditioning (0.26%), respectively extractive industry and real estate transactions (0.29% for each).

(Photo: Pexels)

[email protected]

Read next

Profile picture for user andreich
Andrei Chirileasa
Editor-in-Chief

Andrei studied finance at the Bucharest Academy of Economic Studies and started his journalism career in 2004 with Ziarul Financiar, the leading financial newspaper in Romania, where he worked for ten years, the last six of which as editor of the capital markets section. He joined the Romania-Insider.com team in 2014 as editor and became Editor-in-Chief in 2016. He currently oversees the daily content published on Romania-Insider.com and likes to stay up to date with everything relevant in business, politics, and life in Romania. Andrei lives with his family in the countryside in Northern Romania, where he built their own house. In his free time, he studies horticulture and tends to his family’s garden. He enjoys foraging in the woods and long walks on the hills and valleys around his village. Email him for story ideas and interviews at [email protected] 

 

andreich
Submitted by andreich on Thu, 11/19/2020 - 08:21
19 November 2020
Business
US BPO group Computer Generated Solutions hires 500 more in Romania
Normal
 

Help us improve Romania Insider for you

Give feedback

Trending content

19 November 2020
Business
London-based startup looks for financing on Romanian equity crowdfunding platform
17 November 2020
Travel
Romania's Transylvania, on National Geographic’s list of destinations on the rise for 2021
17 November 2020
Business
Romanian tech unicorn UiPath reportedly advances with preparations for 2021 IPO
16 November 2020
Politics
Romania and Russia congratulate pro-EU candidate Maia Sandu for victory in Moldova presidential elections
15 November 2020
Social
New tragedy in Romania: Ten dead and seven injured after fire at COVID-19 section in local hospital
13 November 2020
Business
Romania's economic recovery in Q3, slower than anticipated
10 November 2020
Social
Books worth EUR 3.3 mln stolen by Romanian Mission: Impossible gang in London return to rightful owners
10 November 2020
Nature
Romania photo of the day: Mountain ranger catches Brocken spectre in Bucegi Mountains