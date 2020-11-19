Job vacancy rate in RO recovers during Q3, yet trails behind pre-crisis level

The number of job vacancies increased by 5,200 in the third quarter (Q3) compared to the previous quarter, to 39,300, the National Statistics Institute (INS) announced on Wednesday, November 18, News.ro reported.

The vacancy rate was 0.81%, up 0.10 percentage points from the previous quarter.

Compared to the same quarter of 2019, the vacancy rate decreased by 0.30 percentage points, and the number of vacancies decreased by 15,700, the INS data show.

In Q3, the highest vacancy rates were registered in public administration (2.07%), other services (1.96%), respectively health and social assistance (1.52%).

The manufacturing industry concentrated over 20% of the total number of vacancies (7,900), and the rate was 0.73%.

The budgetary sector accounted for about a third of the total number of vacancies. Thus, 5,700 jobs were available in public administration, 5,300 in healthcare and social assistance, and 2,000 in education.

On the other hand, the vacancies rate registered the lowest values in hotels and restaurants (0.02%), the production and supply of electricity and heat, gas, hot water and air conditioning (0.26%), respectively extractive industry and real estate transactions (0.29% for each).

