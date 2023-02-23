Cluj-Napoca's Jazz in the Park announces performers for 2023 edition

The Jazz in the Park festival brings this year The Cinematic Orchestra, Mulatu Astatke, Billy Cobham, Fun Lovin' Criminals, and Martina Topley-Bird to the heart of Transylvania.

The event takes place at the "Romulus Vuia" Ethnographic Park between September 1 and September 3.

"We are building Jazz in the Park as a festival of experiences, starting from our location, the Ethnographic Park, and moving on to the line-up, activities, and even the fact that we have limited capacity; synchronizing these elements is our recipe. We can't wait for you to cross our threshold, to experience a festival from the heart, for the soul," manager Denisa Dan says.

The showrunners first tried to bring the British nu-jazz group The Cinematic Orchestra six years ago, but they only managed to at this year's edition.

"Imagine that the first time we tried to bring The Cinematic Orchestra was six years ago. Well, 2023 is the year many of our wishes come true. So are Fun Lovin' Criminals, the childhood passion of Alin, our colleague and festival founder," she continues.

Five thousand pre-sale tickets are up for grabs now, priced at RON 300 on the website until March 9. After this date, the price will increase to RON 375.

Last year, over 17,500 spectators attended the festival, including former Romanian president Emil Constantinescu, who was in attendance during Avishai Cohen's set on the third day.

rafly@romania-insider.com

(Photo: Jazz in the Park/Facebook)