Music

 

 

The Positive Romania section on Romania Insider is proudly sponsored by BRD - Groupe Société Générale

 

BRD

 

 

European Festival Awards: Cluj-Napoca’s Jazz in the Park shortlisted as the Best Small Festival 

20 December 2022
Facebook
Twitter
Google
Pinterest
Reddit
Email
LinkedIn

One of Romania’s biggest jazz festivals, Cluj-Napoca’s Jazz in the Park, amassed votes from the regular public to be enlisted among the finalists of the Best Small Festival category at the European Festival Awards this year. Winners will be announced at the awarding gala in Groningen, the Netherlands, on January 18, 2023.

A return to the biggest stage of awards, Jazz in the Park won the same category back in 2019.

At least 17,500 spectators flocked the "Romulus Vuia" Ethnographic Park in Cluj from September 1 to 4, 2022, for the festival's one-decade anniversary despite the unpleasant rainy weather for an endless spectacle of jazz music headlined by artists like The Comet is Coming, Asaf Avidan, Avishai Cohen Quartet, and more.

“We have been around for ten editions. Yes, we want to go and do jazz events in other cities across Romania, but it won't necessarily be called Jazz in the Park. Jazz in the Park is Cluj exclusive, and our main focus is to bring everybody from all around the country to this city and not go to them with the festival,” Alin Vaida told Romania Insider in an August 2022 interview ahead of this year’s edition.

Additionally, Arsenal Fest (Serbia), Jazzopen Stuttgart (Germany), Liverpool Sound City and Portobello Live (England), Roadburn (the Netherlands), Stars in Town (Switzerland), Szene Openair (Austria), Unsound Festival (Poland), and Ypsigrock Festival (Italy) are also competing in the same category to win the first award after two years of forced hiatus due to the pandemic. Full shortlist here

rafly@romania-insider.com

(Photo source: Jazz in the Park/Facebook)

Tags
Positive Romania is sponsored by BRD - Groupe Société Générale
Read next
Normal
Music

 

 

The Positive Romania section on Romania Insider is proudly sponsored by BRD - Groupe Société Générale

 

BRD

 

 

European Festival Awards: Cluj-Napoca’s Jazz in the Park shortlisted as the Best Small Festival 

20 December 2022
Facebook
Twitter
Google
Pinterest
Reddit
Email
LinkedIn

One of Romania’s biggest jazz festivals, Cluj-Napoca’s Jazz in the Park, amassed votes from the regular public to be enlisted among the finalists of the Best Small Festival category at the European Festival Awards this year. Winners will be announced at the awarding gala in Groningen, the Netherlands, on January 18, 2023.

A return to the biggest stage of awards, Jazz in the Park won the same category back in 2019.

At least 17,500 spectators flocked the "Romulus Vuia" Ethnographic Park in Cluj from September 1 to 4, 2022, for the festival's one-decade anniversary despite the unpleasant rainy weather for an endless spectacle of jazz music headlined by artists like The Comet is Coming, Asaf Avidan, Avishai Cohen Quartet, and more.

“We have been around for ten editions. Yes, we want to go and do jazz events in other cities across Romania, but it won't necessarily be called Jazz in the Park. Jazz in the Park is Cluj exclusive, and our main focus is to bring everybody from all around the country to this city and not go to them with the festival,” Alin Vaida told Romania Insider in an August 2022 interview ahead of this year’s edition.

Additionally, Arsenal Fest (Serbia), Jazzopen Stuttgart (Germany), Liverpool Sound City and Portobello Live (England), Roadburn (the Netherlands), Stars in Town (Switzerland), Szene Openair (Austria), Unsound Festival (Poland), and Ypsigrock Festival (Italy) are also competing in the same category to win the first award after two years of forced hiatus due to the pandemic. Full shortlist here

rafly@romania-insider.com

(Photo source: Jazz in the Park/Facebook)

Tags
Positive Romania is sponsored by BRD - Groupe Société Générale
Read next
Normal
 

facebooktwitterlinkedin

1

Romania Insider Free Newsletters

Subscribe now

Editor's picks

19 December 2022
Capital markets powered by BSE
Bucharest Stock Exchange 140th anniversary: BVB reaches 370 listed companies, all eyes on upcoming Hidroelectrica listing
16 December 2022
Music
Robbie Williams and Sam Smith to headline Summer in the City festival in Bucharest
16 December 2022
CSR
NGO completes construction of donation-funded children's hospital in Bucharest
13 December 2022
Culture
Timişoara reveals program for the European Capital of Culture year
09 December 2022
Politics
Romanian political leaders respond to Austria’s ‘unfair’ decision to block Romania’s Schengen accession
08 December 2022
Politics
Schengen: Romania denied January 2023 entry after Justice and Home Affairs Council vote
08 December 2022
Social
Ukraine, Russia, the census: Google reveals top searches in Romania in 2022
02 December 2022
Leisure
Romania has 189km of ski slopes, as much as one resort in France or Switzerland