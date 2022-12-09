Iulius Company, a developer and operator of mixed-use urban regeneration projects in Romania, opened its second Family Market in Iași on December 8.

The new project is located in the city's Bucium neighborhood following an investment of EUR 12 million. Over 180 new jobs from 26 accommodated brands were created.

“Most brands are local and national, with fresh and healthy products, from flower shops, grocery, pastry shops, meat goods, and restaurants, to car parts, hair salons, and necessary everyday services. The concept is designed to address the public interest in local consumption,” said Radu Pârlea, Shopping Center Manager of Family Market.

Brands of fashion, sweets, dines, health, and other services opened stores in the new project, including Dr. Max, Dolciano, Spartan, Pro Tel, Inmedio, McDonald’s, Sinsay, and more. Retailing giant Auchan is also present on more than 2,000 sqm of space with a variety of over 11,000 products.

The first Family Market project was opened in Miroslava, Iași county, earlier this summer, bringing up a total of EUR 24 million in an investment of both, in a partnership with CEC Bank.

“The five months of operation of the project in Miroslava confirm that this is a concept the market needed. For the project opened in Bucium, the approximately 30,000 residents of the neighborhood will be able to reduce their trips to downtown Iași, located 6-8 kilometers away, to access services they now have immediate access to,” Radu Pârlea added.

(Photo source: the company)