Most of Romania's largest IT employers cut their workforce in 2023

Eight out of the ten largest IT companies in Romania have curtailed their workforce in 2023, according to data compiled by Ziarul Financiar.

The ten companies shed their combined workforce by some 2,000 after they had employed 2,600 more in 2022 (compared to 2021).

The workforce dynamics are correlated with wages, and both of them are driven by the subdued demand for IT solutions generated by sectors that face financial constraints.

"The IT market has reached maturity at this moment. Those who work as contractors for foreign companies [that outsource their labor intensive low value-added processes], without having their own products, do face some problems," explained Adrian Dinu, founder of Creasoft, manufacturer and developer of electronic systems and customized control and monitoring software.

The largest decrease in the number of employees was recorded by Ericsson Telecommunications Romania, which in 2023 had 584 fewer employees compared to 2022, followed by Amazon Development Center Romania, with a decrease of 464 employees, and by Oracle Global Services Romania, with a decline of 437 employees in 2023 compared to 2022.

(Photo: Starfotograf/ Dreamstime)

