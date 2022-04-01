IRES poll: 60% of Romanians fear war in Ukraine may spill over to their country

More than three-quarters (79%) of Romanians are following the events in Ukraine, and 60% said they are afraid that their country is in danger of being invaded by Russia, according to a poll conducted by IRES in March.

While 79% of the participants in the survey said that they personally follow the events in Ukraine, 21% said that they do not, local Agerpres reported.

At the same time, 19% of those surveyed said that fear is the strongest feeling they feel about the conflict in Ukraine, 17% - compassion/empathy, and 11% feel sad.

Of those surveyed, 60% said they feared that Romania was in danger of being invaded by Russia, and 39% were not afraid of it.

The vast majority of survey subjects - 96% - said Romania should support Ukrainian refugees, 38% said they should send weapons to Ukraine, while 21% said Romania should intervene militarily in support of Ukraine.

According to 77% of respondents, NATO is capable of dealing with a Russian attack on alliance member countries in the region, and 20% do not believe so.

Asked what they would do if an armed conflict broke out in our country, 14% of those surveyed said they would try to leave the country, 27% - would stay to fight, 36% - would stay and hide, and 20% wouldn't do anything special.

andrei@romania-insider.com

(Photo source: Kirill Makarov/Dreamstime.com)