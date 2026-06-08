‘The Yellow Tie’ biopic on Romanian conductor Sergiu Celibidache debuts on Netflix after record cinema run

The Yellow Tie (Cravata Galbenă), the biographical film inspired by the life of renowned Romanian conductor Sergiu Celibidache, will be available on Netflix in Romania and the Republic of Moldova starting June 10. The streaming debut follows a highly successful theatrical run that made it the most-watched Romanian film of 2025.

The film, directed by Serge Ioan Celebidachi, the conductor's son, attracted more than 500,000 viewers in cinemas, becoming one of the biggest Romanian box-office successes in recent years, according to the press release.

The film's popularity was also reflected at the 2026 Gopo Awards, where it won multiple prizes. The Yellow Tie received the Audience Award for the biggest box-office success of 2025, while Ben Schnetzer was named Best Leading Actor. The production was also recognized for editing, visual effects, sound, costumes, makeup and hairstyling, and set design.

The Netflix release marks a new stage in the film's journey and gives audiences another opportunity to discover the story of one of Romania's most celebrated cultural figures.

“We are deeply grateful for the way audiences embraced this film,” producer Adela Vrînceanu Celebidachi said. “We had moviegoers aged between 5 and 96 in cinemas, which shows that Sergiu Celibidache's story transcends generations. […] We are delighted that, through Netflix, the film will now reach people in their homes.”

The production also gained international recognition after being selected for the Shanghai International Film Festival, which takes place between June 12 and 21.

Inspired by the life of Celibidache, The Yellow Tie follows the journey of a young Romanian determined to pursue his artistic vision despite hardship and adversity. The film traces his path from his childhood in interwar Romania to his rise as one of the world's most respected conductors, exploring themes of perseverance, integrity, sacrifice, and the search for excellence.

The international cast includes John Malkovich, Miranda Richardson, Ben Schnetzer, Kate Phillips, Sean Bean, Anton Lesser, and Charlie Rowe.

The Yellow Tie is produced by Oblique Media in partnership with Safe Frame, Avanpost Media, Frame Film, and Frame Film Illustrious Studio, with support from the Romanian government and the National Film Center.

irina.marica@romania-insider.com

(Photo source: press release)