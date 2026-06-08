Romanian president visits drone explosion site at Port of Constanța, highlights defences

President Nicușor Dan visited berth 78 in the Port of Constanța on Saturday, June 6, to see the site where the Ukrainian naval drone exploded last week.

The incident in the Romanian port occurred on Friday, June 5. That day, the president stated publicly that the drone was part of a Ukrainian military operation and went off course after Ukrainian forces lost control of it due to Russian electronic warfare measures. Dan said information received from Ukraine during the morning allowed Romanian authorities to evacuate the area at risk before the explosion.

Moreover, according to the Romanian president, four Ukrainian naval drones had drifted out of control, all of which have since self-detonated - one in Constanța Port, another offshore under Coast Guard monitoring, and two others about 145 kilometers east of Constanța.

During the visit on Saturday, the head of state spoke with the pyrotechnic specialists who intervened at the scene and pointed out that adapting to new technologies and changes in the security environment represents a constant priority.

“I visited the headquarters of SCOMAR, the operational system used by the Romanian Border Police for monitoring the coastline and the maritime border of our country. I reviewed the ongoing modernization process and the current capabilities of the system, which was designed for the detection and identification of civilian vessels, ranging from fishing boats and recreational craft to commercial ships and high-speed vessels,” Nicușor Dan wrote on Facebook.

The Romanian official also highlighted the new security challenges in the maritime environment, in the context of the maritime drone incident.

“Small maritime platforms with a low profile, including certain types of naval drones, represent a category of threats that was not among the objectives for which the system was originally designed,” the head of state emphasized.

The presidential visit continued at the Constanța Military Port, where Dan assessed the capabilities and level of preparedness of the Romanian Naval Forces.

“Romania is undergoing a broad process of modernization and equipping of its armed forces, including the naval component. As early as next month, new equipment deliveries are scheduled that will contribute to strengthening the country's defense capabilities,” he added.

He further noted that only a few weeks ago, the Romanian Naval Forces participated in a NATO exercise dedicated precisely to countering this type of threat.

“Adapting to new technologies and changes in the security environment represents a constant priority. During the week beginning on June 10, at Romania’s request, NATO will organize a session dedicated to Black Sea security to analyze the strategic context in the region, new maritime threats, and the challenges generated by the use of drones, both naval and aerial,” the head of state mentioned.

radu@romania-insider.com

(Photo source: Nicusor Dan on Facebook)