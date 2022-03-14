Profile picture for user irina.popescu0
Irina Marica
Senior Editor

Irina holds a BA in Journalism and has been part of the Romania-Insider.com team since its early days in 2011. She likes to keep the Romania-insider.com readers informed every day. Irina reports on various topics, on a wide range of areas such as politics, social or entertainment. She also writes travel or leisure articles, as well as interviews. She splits her time between Sinaia, her hometown, and Bucharest. Being born and raised in a mountain town, Irina loves spending time in nature, but she also likes to read, write, listen to music, travel, teach her dog new tricks and listen to other people’s stories (so don’t hesitate to contact her for an interview if you have an interesting story that you want to share with the Romania-insider.com readers). She dreams to visit Iceland one day and maybe get to see the Arctic Monkeys play live.  You can send her press releases or feedback on her stories by emailing irina.marica@romania-insider.com.

 

irina.popescu0
Submitted by irina.popescu0 on Mon, 03/14/2022 - 11:06
Politics

President Klaus Iohannis assures Ukraine’s leader of Romania’s full support

14 March 2022
Facebook
Twitter
Google
Pinterest
Reddit
Email
LinkedIn

In a phone conversation on Sunday, March 13, Romanian president Klaus Iohannis assured Ukraine’s leader Volodymyr Zelenskyy of Romania’s “full support,” both bilaterally and in the EU.

“I have just had a phone conversation with president Zelenskyy. I assured him of Romania’s full support for Ukraine both bilaterally & in the EU. The humanitarian hub in Suceava has already started to deliver the first aids. We will take care of all Ukrainian citizens arriving to Romania,” president Iohannis said in a Twitter message.

The humanitarian hub in Suceava, northeastern Romania, became operational last week. It coordinates and facilitates the transfer of humanitarian donations to Ukraine and the Ukrainian citizens.

Also in a Twitter post, Ukraine’s president Volodymyr Zelenskyy said he informed the Slovakian and Romanian leaders about “countering Russian aggression, Russian war crimes, in particular against civilians,” and thanked them for supporting the Ukrainian citizens.

“Our path to the EU was also discussed,” the same message reads.

Are you Ukrainian and want to come to Romania? Here’s what you need to know

Romania will donate 11 ambulances to Ukraine, emergency department head says

Romanian Red Cross delivers aid to Ukrainian civilians, continues fundraising campaign

Bucharest to send EUR 1 million in medicines, medical supplies to Ukraine

EC president: Romania will host an EU civil protection hub for Ukraine

irina.marica@romania-insider.com

(Photo source: Presidency.ro)

Tags
#Ukraine
Read next

Profile picture for user sfodor
Simona Fodor
Senior Editor

Simona joined the Romania Insider team in 2015, first working on our travel guide in English and, later, writing features and interviews for Romania-insider.com. She holds a BA in Romanian and English and an MA in American Studies from the University of Bucharest and started her journalism career in 2003.  Simona divides her time between her hometown Ploiești and Bucharest. While in Ploiești, she enjoys spending time with her family and taking long walks with the family dog. Going through an ever-expanding reading list and traveling, now replaced by travel literature and documentaries, are some of her favorite activities. You can get in touch with her for stories about arts, culture, and travel: simona@romania-insider.com 

 

sfodor
Submitted by sfodor on Mon, 02/28/2022 - 15:14
28 February 2022
Politics
Ukraine's president thanks Romania for support
Normal
Profile picture for user irina.popescu0
Irina Marica
Senior Editor

Irina holds a BA in Journalism and has been part of the Romania-Insider.com team since its early days in 2011. She likes to keep the Romania-insider.com readers informed every day. Irina reports on various topics, on a wide range of areas such as politics, social or entertainment. She also writes travel or leisure articles, as well as interviews. She splits her time between Sinaia, her hometown, and Bucharest. Being born and raised in a mountain town, Irina loves spending time in nature, but she also likes to read, write, listen to music, travel, teach her dog new tricks and listen to other people’s stories (so don’t hesitate to contact her for an interview if you have an interesting story that you want to share with the Romania-insider.com readers). She dreams to visit Iceland one day and maybe get to see the Arctic Monkeys play live.  You can send her press releases or feedback on her stories by emailing irina.marica@romania-insider.com.

 

irina.popescu0
Submitted by irina.popescu0 on Mon, 03/14/2022 - 11:06
Politics

President Klaus Iohannis assures Ukraine’s leader of Romania’s full support

14 March 2022
Facebook
Twitter
Google
Pinterest
Reddit
Email
LinkedIn

In a phone conversation on Sunday, March 13, Romanian president Klaus Iohannis assured Ukraine’s leader Volodymyr Zelenskyy of Romania’s “full support,” both bilaterally and in the EU.

“I have just had a phone conversation with president Zelenskyy. I assured him of Romania’s full support for Ukraine both bilaterally & in the EU. The humanitarian hub in Suceava has already started to deliver the first aids. We will take care of all Ukrainian citizens arriving to Romania,” president Iohannis said in a Twitter message.

The humanitarian hub in Suceava, northeastern Romania, became operational last week. It coordinates and facilitates the transfer of humanitarian donations to Ukraine and the Ukrainian citizens.

Also in a Twitter post, Ukraine’s president Volodymyr Zelenskyy said he informed the Slovakian and Romanian leaders about “countering Russian aggression, Russian war crimes, in particular against civilians,” and thanked them for supporting the Ukrainian citizens.

“Our path to the EU was also discussed,” the same message reads.

Are you Ukrainian and want to come to Romania? Here’s what you need to know

Romania will donate 11 ambulances to Ukraine, emergency department head says

Romanian Red Cross delivers aid to Ukrainian civilians, continues fundraising campaign

Bucharest to send EUR 1 million in medicines, medical supplies to Ukraine

EC president: Romania will host an EU civil protection hub for Ukraine

irina.marica@romania-insider.com

(Photo source: Presidency.ro)

Tags
#Ukraine
Read next

Profile picture for user sfodor
Simona Fodor
Senior Editor

Simona joined the Romania Insider team in 2015, first working on our travel guide in English and, later, writing features and interviews for Romania-insider.com. She holds a BA in Romanian and English and an MA in American Studies from the University of Bucharest and started her journalism career in 2003.  Simona divides her time between her hometown Ploiești and Bucharest. While in Ploiești, she enjoys spending time with her family and taking long walks with the family dog. Going through an ever-expanding reading list and traveling, now replaced by travel literature and documentaries, are some of her favorite activities. You can get in touch with her for stories about arts, culture, and travel: simona@romania-insider.com 

 

sfodor
Submitted by sfodor on Mon, 02/28/2022 - 15:14
28 February 2022
Politics
Ukraine's president thanks Romania for support
Normal
 

facebooktwitterlinkedin

1

Romania Insider Free Newsletters

Subscribe now

Editor's picks

14 March 2022
Music
Romanian song of the day: Smiley – Purtat de vant
14 March 2022
Photo
Weekly overview in pictures: Bucharest ups capacity to accommodate Ukrainian refugees | Covid-19 restrictions lifted | U.S. VP Kamala Harris visits Romania
14 March 2022
Business
Ford transfers Romanian factory to Turkish partner Ford Otosan, announces electric models to be built in Craiova
10 March 2022
Social
Non-profit opens call center for Ukrainian refugees in Romania
09 March 2022
Business
Romania prepares to introduce optional four-day working week
07 March 2022
Social
More than 261,000 Ukrainians entered Romania since the start of the war, and over half have already left the country
04 March 2022
Social
COVID-19: Romania will end state of alert and start lifting pandemic restrictions
28 February 2022
Social
#StandWithUkraine: War splits Ukrainian families as women and children seek safety in Romania and Europe