President Klaus Iohannis assures Ukraine’s leader of Romania’s full support

In a phone conversation on Sunday, March 13, Romanian president Klaus Iohannis assured Ukraine’s leader Volodymyr Zelenskyy of Romania’s “full support,” both bilaterally and in the EU.

“I have just had a phone conversation with president Zelenskyy. I assured him of Romania’s full support for Ukraine both bilaterally & in the EU. The humanitarian hub in Suceava has already started to deliver the first aids. We will take care of all Ukrainian citizens arriving to Romania,” president Iohannis said in a Twitter message.

I have just had a 📞 conversation with President @ZelenskyyUa. I assured him of Romania’s full support for Ukraine both bilaterally & in the #EU. The humanitarian hub in Suceava has already started to deliver the first aids. We will take care of all 🇺🇦 citizens arriving to 🇷🇴. — Klaus Iohannis (@KlausIohannis) March 13, 2022

The humanitarian hub in Suceava, northeastern Romania, became operational last week. It coordinates and facilitates the transfer of humanitarian donations to Ukraine and the Ukrainian citizens.

Also in a Twitter post, Ukraine’s president Volodymyr Zelenskyy said he informed the Slovakian and Romanian leaders about “countering Russian aggression, Russian war crimes, in particular against civilians,” and thanked them for supporting the Ukrainian citizens.

“Our path to the EU was also discussed,” the same message reads.

Continued negotiations with international partners. Informed 🇸🇰 President @ZuzanaCaputova & 🇷🇴 President @KlausIohannis about countering Russian aggression, Russian war crimes, in particular against civilians. Thanked for supporting 🇺🇦 people. Our path to 🇪🇺 was also discussed. — Володимир Зеленський (@ZelenskyyUa) March 13, 2022

(Photo source: Presidency.ro)