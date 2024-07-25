Adobe Romania reaches 1200 employees and continues organic growth by attracting new projects in the local development and research center

News from Companies

While the IT sector is marked by discussions about layoffs, Adobe Romania, the company's largest center in Europe focused on software product development, continues to expand its team in Romania and offer attractive salary and extra-salary benefits for IT specialists of all levels. During this period, the company's goal, besides consolidating its current position in Romania as a center of excellence, is to provide stability and job security to its over 1200 employees.

Focus on support, stability, and employee-oriented organizational culture

In its 18 years of existence, the office in Romania has grown steadily, becoming the company's largest center in Europe, focused on software product development. Local teams develop leading products in their segments, such as Adobe Experience Manager, Adobe Target, Adobe Experience Platform, Adobe Analytics, or Adobe Express, and contribute to the development of cutting-edge solutions in areas of interest like Artificial Intelligence (AI), Machine Learning (ML), and Product Development.

"We have grown organically, sometimes more accelerated or slower, but constantly. Practically, from 30 employees 18 years ago, we have reached 1200 and continue to expand. The growth engine is fueled by Adobe products whose development we bring to Romania, and in recent years we have attracted strategic products, such as those developed by Adobe in the AI ​​area - Firefly, Adobe Express, or GenStudio. We work on innovative products, have partnerships with renowned technical universities in Romania, place great importance on employee happiness and satisfaction, and all these things allow us to attract and retain talents, creating a workplace where employees feel appreciated and are motivated to constantly innovate. We guarantee them job stability and security. Not only have we not made layoffs, but we have continuously grown the team in Romania," says Cris Radu, VP of Engineering and Site Leader Adobe Romania.

Adobe Romania continues organic growth by diversifying Adobe products developed locally

In recent years, the Adobe Romania development and research center has grown steadily, at an organic pace, by creating new teams to contribute to the development of several Adobe products with a global impact. Therefore, flagship Adobe products such as Firefly, Adobe Express, Adobe Experience Platform, Adobe GenStudio are developed locally.

In addition to competitive salaries, Adobe Romania employees receive a high-performance package of financial benefits, such as annual financial rewards for performance through stock options, but also non-financial benefits. Health benefits, personal and professional development programs, unique office experiences, reimbursement for equipment or sports subscriptions, free days, discounts & perks, and benefits centered on well-being complete the company's salary offer.

Additionally, care for employees extends to areas beyond physical comfort, toward emotional balance. All employees benefit from a program through which they can use the services of a psychologist, and within this program, they can also access the services of a financial consultant for free.

Stability, a key criterion for employees when choosing a job

According to a recent survey conducted by Boston Consulting Group (BCG), The Network, The Stepstone Group, and eJobs.ro, job stability has become an essential criterion in choosing a job for employees globally. When it comes to choosing a job, in the current labour market context marked by uncertainty, job security has appeared for the first time among the top preferences of survey respondents.

"We are going through a challenging period for the IT industry, more and more companies are forced to resort to layoffs - and here we have daily recent examples from the local and international press, a situation that affects their confidence in job security. Job security becomes more important than ever in choosing an employer, complemented, of course, by other important benefits for employees. Avoiding layoffs is part of our strategy to maintain a stable, employee-centered work environment. We place high importance on job satisfaction, and we have always done so, continuing to increase the retention rate and attract talents through high-performance salary packages and a continuous focus on well-being, professional development, but also personal development," adds Cris Radu.

Details about currently open positions at Adobe Romania, here.

*This is a Press release.