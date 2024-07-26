Romanian government adopts biometric measures for citizenship certification

The Romanian government has introduced biometric measures for the certification of citizenship as part of its efforts to join the Visa Waiver Program.

According to Mihai Constantin, the government spokesperson, the new measures involve the use of digital photographs and fingerprinting for applicants seeking Romanian citizenship.

"The adoption of biometrics will enhance the security and efficiency of the citizenship process," Constantin stated, quoted by Hotnews.ro.

The changes also include replacing the current paper-based citizenship certificates with highly secure electronic cards storing personal and biometric data.

This initiative aligns with Romania's commitment to ensure secure and verifiable procedures for obtaining permanent residency and citizenship.

The government aims to harmonize these measures with the General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR) and ensure data retention only for necessary periods. These steps are designed to facilitate Romanian citizens' access to the Visa Waiver Program, enabling travel to the United States without needing a visa, similar to other EU citizens.

The new biometric measures are expected to be fully operational once the National Authority for Citizenship implements the required IT solutions with the support of the Ministry of Internal Affairs.

(Photo source: Inquam Photos / George Călin)