Politics

Romanian government adopts biometric measures for citizenship certification

26 July 2024

Like this article? Share it with your friends!

Facebook
Twitter
Google
Pinterest
Reddit
Email
LinkedIn

The Romanian government has introduced biometric measures for the certification of citizenship as part of its efforts to join the Visa Waiver Program. 

According to Mihai Constantin, the government spokesperson, the new measures involve the use of digital photographs and fingerprinting for applicants seeking Romanian citizenship. 

"The adoption of biometrics will enhance the security and efficiency of the citizenship process," Constantin stated, quoted by Hotnews.ro

The changes also include replacing the current paper-based citizenship certificates with highly secure electronic cards storing personal and biometric data. 

This initiative aligns with Romania's commitment to ensure secure and verifiable procedures for obtaining permanent residency and citizenship. 

The government aims to harmonize these measures with the General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR) and ensure data retention only for necessary periods. These steps are designed to facilitate Romanian citizens' access to the Visa Waiver Program, enabling travel to the United States without needing a visa, similar to other EU citizens. 

The new biometric measures are expected to be fully operational once the National Authority for Citizenship implements the required IT solutions with the support of the Ministry of Internal Affairs.

andrei@romania-insider.com

(Photo source: Inquam Photos / George Călin)

Read next
Normal
Politics

Romanian government adopts biometric measures for citizenship certification

26 July 2024

Like this article? Share it with your friends!

Facebook
Twitter
Google
Pinterest
Reddit
Email
LinkedIn

The Romanian government has introduced biometric measures for the certification of citizenship as part of its efforts to join the Visa Waiver Program. 

According to Mihai Constantin, the government spokesperson, the new measures involve the use of digital photographs and fingerprinting for applicants seeking Romanian citizenship. 

"The adoption of biometrics will enhance the security and efficiency of the citizenship process," Constantin stated, quoted by Hotnews.ro

The changes also include replacing the current paper-based citizenship certificates with highly secure electronic cards storing personal and biometric data. 

This initiative aligns with Romania's commitment to ensure secure and verifiable procedures for obtaining permanent residency and citizenship. 

The government aims to harmonize these measures with the General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR) and ensure data retention only for necessary periods. These steps are designed to facilitate Romanian citizens' access to the Visa Waiver Program, enabling travel to the United States without needing a visa, similar to other EU citizens. 

The new biometric measures are expected to be fully operational once the National Authority for Citizenship implements the required IT solutions with the support of the Ministry of Internal Affairs.

andrei@romania-insider.com

(Photo source: Inquam Photos / George Călin)

Read next
Normal
 

facebooktwitterlinkedin

1

Romania Insider Free Newsletters

Subscribe now

Editor's picks

26 July 2024
Transport
Romanian state airline Tarom foresees profit in 2024, the first time since 2007
26 July 2024
Politics
Romanian prime minister Marcel Ciolacu talks Schengen with Hungay’s Viktor Orban
26 July 2024
Living in Romania
Romania’s long-distance trail Via Transilvanica on TIME’s 2024 list of world’s greatest places
26 July 2024
Romanians abroad
Govt. approves continuation of Romanian language and culture courses abroad
26 July 2024
Politics
Romanian government adopts biometric measures for citizenship certification
26 July 2024
Energy
Contract for units 3 and 4 at Cernavoda nuclear power plant to be signed by October
25 July 2024
Defense
Another Russian drone falls in Romania after attack on Ukrainian ports
25 July 2024
Sports
Romanian athlete barred from Paris Olympics after court upholds doping ban