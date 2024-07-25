Tuborg Romania names Simona Potecu as its new Marketing Vice President

News from Companies

Tuborg Romania announces the appointment of Simona Potecu as Marketing Vice President. Having recently joined the company, Simona Potecu submits to the team her valuable marketing expertise in the Food & Beverages industry, which she gained during more than 25 years of activity in the market region of Central and Southern Europe, as well as Western Europe.

Demonstrating, over the years, a vital contribution to achieving brand objectives and to the long-term progress of all the brands she has managed, Simona Potecu has been an integral part of the managerial structures of several companies in the FMCG sector, including Jacobs Douwe Egberts, Mondelez International, Kraft Food Group and Unilever, overseeing the implementation of their marketing strategies in countries such as Romania, Germany, Austria, Switzerland, Greece, and Bulgaria.

„I’d like to welcome Simona Potecu at Tuborg Romania. A marketing professional with Simona’s expertise and qualities will undoubtedly bring added value to our team – not only in terms of professional contribution but also from a people’s approach perspective. The success of a team is, indeed, measured by its ability to implement a project or meet specific objectives. However, it's important to remember that people and their ability to be creative and enjoy what they do, both individually and as a team, are at the foundation of any successful business initiative. Over the years, Simona has shown a deep understanding of this aspect of our work, which makes me certain that, together, we can achieve great things for Tuborg Romania’s portfolio of brands”, stated Yoav Bar, CEO at Tuborg Romania.

„Being here alongside creative and enthusiastic colleagues is a real pleasure and a new challenge. We begin this journey together, following the same principles that have always guided me: strategy before tactics, a focus on priorities, which is the only way to achieve sustainable results in the long term, and a lot of passion for what we do and how we choose to do it. As marketing professionals, we recognize that the power lies not with us but with consumers. We will dedicate ourselves to remaining at the top of their preferences and to keeping one step ahead of consumer trends in an increasingly competitive and dynamic beverages market”, stated Simona Potecu, Marketing Vice President at Tuborg Romania.

As Marketing Vice President at Tuborg Romania, Simona Potecu joins the company’s leadership assuming extensive marketing, consumer marketing, and trade marketing responsibilities. Her role will be pivotal in growing the business by formulating a strategic vision for the company’s portfolio of brands and translating it into clear plans and superior in-store execution.

About Tuborg Romania (URBB)

Tuborg Romania is one of the largest brewers on the local market and the only brewery in Bucharest developed through a greenfield investment. Tuborg Romania has a portfolio of premium and super-premium, international and Romanian brands, including a wide selection of specialty beers. The company’s portfolio includes Tuborg, Tuborg 0.0%, Carlsberg, Carlsberg LUMA, Carlsberg 0.0%, Holsten, SKOL Original, Guinness, Kilkenny, Weihenstephaner, Grimbergen, Kronenbourg 1664 Blanc, Angelo Poretti, Bucur, Somersby, as well as Granini on the soft drinks market.

