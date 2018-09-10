Investments in Romanian economy, up 5.8% in the first half of this year

Net investments in Romania’s economy totaled RON 33.6 billion (EUR 7.2 billion) in the first half of 2018, up by 5.8% compared to the same period of 2017, according to data released by the National Statistics Institute (INS).

Investments in new construction work declined by 3.6% to RON 15.1 billion (EUR 3.25 billion) while investments in equipment, including transport means, went up by 4.6% to RON 13.8 billion (EUR 2.96 billion).

Other investment expenses went up by 59%, to RON 4.7 billion (EUR 1 billion). Industry drew about a third (32.8%) of the total investments, followed by trade/services – 25.9% and constructions – 23.9%.

Investments in agriculture reached 6.3% of the total, up from 5.3% in the first half of 2017 and investments in other sectors went up to 11.1% of the total, from 7% in H1 2017.

