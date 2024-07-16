Intesa Sanpaolo chair: First Bank takeover marks new phase for our presence in Romania

Intesa Sanpaolo has a great track record in terms of mergers, and the acquisition of First Bank will mark a new stage in terms of the group's presence in an important European market such as Romania, Gian Maria Gros-Pietro, Intesa Sanpaolo's Chairman of the Board, said during a visit to Romania.

"Joining forces of the two banks is yet another proof that we are here to stay and to contribute to the economic development of the country, stimulating investments and providing support to companies, which will benefit from services that facilitate international expansion and specialized consultancy for ESG transitions," he stated.

"Our growth in the Romanian market confirms the commitment of the group and the International Subsidiary Banking Division to this part of Europe. Our stronger market position will help to expand our offer to individuals and legal entities in terms of high-quality financial services, including current banking, financing, insurance, and protection products," added Paola Papanicolaou, head of the group's international subsidiaries division.

Following the acquisition of First Bank in May 2024, Intesa Sanpaolo currently serves approximately 143,000 customers in Romania, employing over 1,500 people and holding total assets of over EUR 3.2 billion.

andrei@romania-insider.com

(Photo source: the company)