Productions from Chile, Germany at upcoming international theater season in Bucharest

Theater productions from Chile, Germany, and Romania will be showcased in the upcoming International Theatre Season 2025, a project rolled out by ARCUB - the Cultural Centre of the Municipality of Bucharest.

The season, which will cover the months of April and May, gathers productions “exploring the realities of the contemporary world in a modern dramatic language.”

The first edition of the program, curated by Oana Borș and Ioana Anghel, is held under the theme “Common Space: The Present.” It aims to highlight “various distinct theatrical and aesthetic cultures, united by the same need to understand and reflect on the present.”

Chilean production Reminiscencia, directed by Malicho Vaca Valenzuela, will open the program. The production was previously presented at the Avignon Theatre Festival, TransAmériques Festival (Canada), and Festival Grec de Barcelona (Spain). It is a biographical documentary essay connecting personal moments of the artist Malicho Vaca Valenzuela to the history of Santiago, Chile’s capital. Two performances are scheduled for April 4 and April 5 at ARCUB.

Berlin theater Schaubühne will bring to Bucharest A Girl’s Story, based on the novel of the same name by Annie Ernaux, winner of the Nobel Prize for Literature in 2022. Directed by Sarah Kohm, it is a one-woman show starring actress Veronika Bachfischer in “an exploration of female vulnerability, trauma, and the slow and painful process of self-discovery.” Two performances are scheduled for May 16 and May 17.

The Fani Tardini Theatre in Galați will present the comedy Queen of the Night, written and directed by Leta Popescu. The production recreates, through the voices of 17 characters, “a rural space on the border between reality and myth, where the passage of time leaves deep traces.” Two performances are scheduled for May 24 and May 25.

The performances will be presented with Romanian and English surtitles.

