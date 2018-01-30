Romania spends EUR 1 million on International Math Olympiad

The International Math Olympiad, set to take place this July in the western Romania city of Cluj-Napoca, is organized with a budget of over EUR 1 million, Mediafax reported. The sum is covered from local and governmental funds, and from sponsorship deals.

The event is expected to attract over 1,000 participants, 700 of them students, from 120 countries. It takes place between July 3 and July 14, at the city’s Polivalenta Hall. It is the sixth Romanian edition of the International Math Olympiad.

Valentin Cuibus, the head of the Cluj County School Inspectorate, said the event is a recognition of the “Cluj space of fair and efficient institutional collaboration and of a climate that allows for attracting the private sector into large education projects.”

The first edition of the International Math Olympiad took place in 1959, also in Romania, in Brasov. Only students from seven East Europe countries participated.

Last year, the event was organized in Rio de Janeiro, in Brazil. London will host it in 2019.

(Photo: Municipiul Cluj-Napoca Facebook Page)

