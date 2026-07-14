InterCapital: Romania’s stock market outperforms with 758% return for BET-TR index over 10 years

Over the past ten years, Romania has delivered the strongest equity market performance among all major global stock markets. Measured in euros and including reinvested dividends, the BET-TR index has generated a total return of 758%, according to Divo Pulitika, Board Member at stock broker InterCapital ETF.

Romania’s Bucharest Stock Exchange, BVB, is therefore ahead of markets such as Slovenia (+662%), Taiwan (+640%), and even the technology-heavy NASDAQ 100 (+628%) in the last decade.

“Unlike markets where returns have been concentrated in a handful of technology companies, Romania offers exposure to a diversified set of structural investment themes. The banking sector benefits from rising incomes, credit expansion and financial deepening, while the energy sector is supported by one of Europe’s largest natural gas developments, continued investment in electricity networks and the transition towards cleaner energy,” Divo Pulitika said.

Alongside these sectors, the market has also been enriched by a growing number of entrepreneurial companies that have been listed over the past decade.

Thanks to them, Romania has remained one of the world’s strongest-performing markets in 2026. Year-to-date, the BET-TR index has returned approximately 32% in euro terms, ranking among the best-performing equity markets globally. Only a handful of markets have delivered stronger returns, most notably South Korea (+94%) and Taiwan (+63%), whose gains have been largely driven by the global artificial intelligence boom and the performance of semiconductor companies such as Samsung Electronics and TSMC.

Hungary has also slightly outperformed Romania this year (+37%) following the country’s political transition after the elections. Excluding these special situations and several smaller frontier markets, Romania remains among the strongest-performing investable markets worldwide.

Romania’s strong performance has not been driven by a single company or sector, but by a combination of structural investment themes represented within the BET index. Approximately 60% of the index is allocated to the energy sector, while banks account for another 26%, providing investors with exposure to some of Romania’s most important long-term growth drivers.

Around 35% of the index is directly linked to the Neptun Deep gas project through companies such as OMV Petrom, Romgaz and Transgaz, which are expected to benefit from the ramp-up of one of Europe’s largest offshore natural gas developments from 2027 onwards. A further 25% of the energy exposure comes from companies such as Hidroelectrica, Nuclearelectrica, Electrica and Transelectrica, reflecting Romania’s ongoing investment in electricity infrastructure, grid modernization and the transition towards cleaner energy.

The remaining 14% consists largely of entrepreneurial companies that have gone public over the past decade, including Digi Communications, MedLife, One United Properties, Sphera Franchise Group, Cris-Tim and other businesses that represent Romania’s emerging economy.

Among the current BET constituents, Nuclearelectrica has generated the highest total return over the past decade, exceeding 3,200% in euro terms. It is followed by Romgaz (+1,233%) and OMV Petrom (+901%), highlighting the significant value created by Romania’s energy sector over the last decade, said the InterCapital expert.

In 2026, among the strongest performers year-to-date are Premier Energy (+84%), Cris-Tim Family Holding (+66%) and Digi Communications (+63%), reflecting growing investor interest in newer listings and smaller-cap companies. Given their larger weights in the index, however, Hidroelectrica and Romgaz have made the greatest contribution to the overall performance of the BET index this year.

Romania’s success is also part of a broader trend across Central and Eastern Europe. Markets such as Czechia, Hungary, Slovenia and Greece continue to outperform many Western European peers, supported by stronger economic growth, attractive valuations and higher dividend distributions. Meanwhile, over the same ten-year period, Germany’s DAX has returned approximately 158%, France’s CAC 40 167%, and the UK’s FTSE 100 just 127% in euro terms.

radu@romania-insider.com

(Photo source: Jesada Wongsa|Dreamstime.com)