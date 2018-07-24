ING Bank launches mobile payments service in Romania

Dutch group ING Bank has launched its mobile payments service ING Pay in Romania. The service is available for all the bank’s clients but for now it can only be used on Android phones.

The service can be activated from the Home’Bank account. Once activated, the service instantly creates a virtual card attached to one of the user’s accounts, which will be used for mobile payments. The client can choose which of his accounts the app uses and the limit for the payments. For payments, clients also need to have the NFC function on their smartphones activated.

Some 625,000 ING clients in Romania actively use the bank’s Home’Bank platform, 427,000 of whom access the platform from their mobile phones, where they log in on average 15 times a month.

