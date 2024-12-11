Inflation in Romania jumps to 5% in November

The inflation rate in Romania increased to 5.1% amid higher political turmoil after coming down to to 4.67% in October and 4.6% in September.

The Governor of the National Bank of Romania (BNR) warned at the beginning of last month that a new inflationary surge would follow the parliamentary and presidential elections but assured that once this passes, inflation will continue its downward trend and return to BNR's target of 2.5%.

Courier and postal services have become the most expensive, and the proportion of products/services that have increased above the average exceeds 60% of the consumer basket. This basket is also fluid, changing with the evolution of the consumption habits.

This year, 75 new products have been added to the consumer basket, and 34 products have been removed. Among those newly included are broccoli, avocado, chickpeas, vitamins, and energy drinks.

"We are still in the analysis phase; we have about two weeks left before incorporating the new data in January. We haven't identified any major changes in consumption habits, judging by the expenditures recorded in the family budget survey," says the director of the Prices Directorate of the National Institute of Statistics (INS) during a discussion with HotNews.

To determine what Romanians are consuming more of and what they're giving up, INS uses a sample of families that includes both households from the lowest income decile and the wealthiest ones. The sample also includes families of young people and seniors.

The National Institute of Statistics collects approximately 150,000 prices monthly from 7,000 stores, including farmers' markets, through the efforts of 112 employees.

