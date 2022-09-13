Romania’s inflation back above 15% in August

Consumer prices increased by only 0.56% in August, but this was enough to push the headline annual inflation to 15.3% YoY after dropping under 15% in July.

The food prices are driving a second inflationary wave after the energy prices were so far mainly responsible for the headline inflation.

Thus, the food prices rose by 18% YoY as of August, after they increased by 1.8% in August alone. The prices of milk and dairy products are particularly rising: by 4%-6% in August and some 20% YoY.

The energy prices, particularly those of natural gas (+70% YoY) and fuels (+31% YoY), maintain the steepest annual growth rates.

Overall, the prices of non-food items decreased marginally by 0.2% in August, remaining on average 16% higher compared to August 2021.

The fees paid for services lag behind the overall rise in prices: +0.37% in August and +8.3% compared to August 2021.

iulian@romania-insider.com

(Photo source: Dreamstime.com)