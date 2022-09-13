Macro

Romania’s inflation back above 15% in August

13 September 2022
Facebook
Twitter
Google
Pinterest
Reddit
Email
LinkedIn

Consumer prices increased by only 0.56% in August, but this was enough to push the headline annual inflation to 15.3% YoY after dropping under 15% in July.

The food prices are driving a second inflationary wave after the energy prices were so far mainly responsible for the headline inflation.

Thus, the food prices rose by 18% YoY as of August, after they increased by 1.8% in August alone. The prices of milk and dairy products are particularly rising: by 4%-6% in August and some 20% YoY.

The energy prices, particularly those of natural gas (+70% YoY) and fuels (+31% YoY), maintain the steepest annual growth rates.

Overall, the prices of non-food items decreased marginally by 0.2% in August, remaining on average 16% higher compared to August 2021.

The fees paid for services lag behind the overall rise in prices: +0.37% in August and +8.3% compared to August 2021.

iulian@romania-insider.com

(Photo source: Dreamstime.com)

Read next
Normal
Macro

Romania’s inflation back above 15% in August

13 September 2022
Facebook
Twitter
Google
Pinterest
Reddit
Email
LinkedIn

Consumer prices increased by only 0.56% in August, but this was enough to push the headline annual inflation to 15.3% YoY after dropping under 15% in July.

The food prices are driving a second inflationary wave after the energy prices were so far mainly responsible for the headline inflation.

Thus, the food prices rose by 18% YoY as of August, after they increased by 1.8% in August alone. The prices of milk and dairy products are particularly rising: by 4%-6% in August and some 20% YoY.

The energy prices, particularly those of natural gas (+70% YoY) and fuels (+31% YoY), maintain the steepest annual growth rates.

Overall, the prices of non-food items decreased marginally by 0.2% in August, remaining on average 16% higher compared to August 2021.

The fees paid for services lag behind the overall rise in prices: +0.37% in August and +8.3% compared to August 2021.

iulian@romania-insider.com

(Photo source: Dreamstime.com)

Read next
Normal
 

facebooktwitterlinkedin

1

Romania Insider Free Newsletters

Subscribe now

Editor's picks

09 September 2022
Business
Foreign investors align with Govt. on ten priorities for Romania’s future
09 September 2022
Business
Romania’s low-cost airline Blue Air plans to resume flights next month
06 September 2022
Business
Blue Air suspends all flights from Romanian airports for a week
25 August 2022
RI +
Insider tips: British expat shares his guide for foreigners looking to rent an apartment in Cluj-Napoca
22 August 2022
Social
Honeywell opens new Industrial Automation Lab at Bucharest Polytechnic University
18 August 2022
Business
Revolut launches consumer loans in Romania
17 August 2022
Social
High fines for those who try to dodge new parking tax in the center of Bucharest
10 August 2022
Discover Romania
Romania Photo of the Day by Dreamstime: Vama Veche, the most colorful Romanian seaside destination