Macro

Inflation dilutes Romania’s public debt: 48.3% of GDP at end-June

12 September 2022
Romania’s public debt increased by RON 44.6 bln (EUR 9 bln) in the first six months of the year to RON 621.8 bln (EUR 125.7 bln), the Finance Ministry announced.

But the debt to GDP ratio decreased from 48.8% at the end of 2021 to 48.3% at the end of June this year. In August, the debt-to-GDP ratio was reported at 50% for the end of May - but the GDP was updated meanwhile.

The ratio decreased compared to both December and May (unrevised figure) because the GDP in the 12 months to June 2022 increased by nearly 9% in nominal terms from December 2021.

Out of the total public debt at the end of June, 44% was denominated in local currency, 47% in euros, and 9% in US dollars.

Regarding the maturity structure of Romania’s public debt at the end of June, 3.5% was short-term debt, down from 5.1% at the end of 2021. 

iulian@romania-insider.com

(Photo source: Andrei Stancu/Dreamstime.com)

1

