Macro

Industrial prices in Romania resume growth in Sept-Oct as energy prices remain elevated

06 December 2023

Like this article? Share it with your friends!

Facebook
Twitter
Google
Pinterest
Reddit
Email
LinkedIn

Industrial prices in Romania increased by 2.4% in September-October 2023, after plunging 6.1% during February-June and staying flat during the summer, according to the statistics office INS.

The energy prices remain the major driver, increasing by 5.3% in September.

Energy prices are still some 4% below the peak levels reached in January-March, but they stabilised at a high level rather than further dropping towards “old normal”. The prolongation of the war in Ukraine and the complications in the Middle East are not supportive of lowering energy prices soon, with a negative impact on consumer price inflation and capacity utilisation in industry.

In annual terms, the factory-gate inflation remains negative (-2.2% y/y) in October for the fourth month in a row, but this doesn’t help too much the energy-intensive industries that still can’t afford to resume operations at full capacity due to high cost of energy in absolute terms.

iulian@romania-insider.com

(Photo source: Dreamstime.com)

Read next
Normal
Macro

Industrial prices in Romania resume growth in Sept-Oct as energy prices remain elevated

06 December 2023

Like this article? Share it with your friends!

Facebook
Twitter
Google
Pinterest
Reddit
Email
LinkedIn

Industrial prices in Romania increased by 2.4% in September-October 2023, after plunging 6.1% during February-June and staying flat during the summer, according to the statistics office INS.

The energy prices remain the major driver, increasing by 5.3% in September.

Energy prices are still some 4% below the peak levels reached in January-March, but they stabilised at a high level rather than further dropping towards “old normal”. The prolongation of the war in Ukraine and the complications in the Middle East are not supportive of lowering energy prices soon, with a negative impact on consumer price inflation and capacity utilisation in industry.

In annual terms, the factory-gate inflation remains negative (-2.2% y/y) in October for the fourth month in a row, but this doesn’t help too much the energy-intensive industries that still can’t afford to resume operations at full capacity due to high cost of energy in absolute terms.

iulian@romania-insider.com

(Photo source: Dreamstime.com)

Read next
Normal
 

facebooktwitterlinkedin

1

Romania Insider Free Newsletters

Subscribe now

Editor's picks

28 November 2023
Environment
Romania inaugurates first regional PET bottle sorting center part of Deposit-Refund System
22 November 2023
Interviews
Romania’s Copșa Mică through the lens of a Norwegian couple who lived there in the 1990s
20 November 2023
Sports
Romania qualifies for EURO 2024 after win against Israel
13 November 2023
Defense
Romania inaugurates European Training Center for F-16 fighter aircraft
13 November 2023
Culture
Alin Ușeriu, initiator of Via Transilvanica - Romania's "Road that Unites": Without people, there is no heritage
10 November 2023
Politics
Bogdan Aurescu, first Romanian elected judge of the International Court of Justice 
06 November 2023
Nature
Northern lights visible from Romania due to geomagnetic storm
31 October 2023
Capital markets powered by BSE
Romanian index BET brings double returns compared with US index S&P500 and 3.5 times higher than STOXX 600 in 25 years