IMPACT begins construction of EUR 500 mln ARIA Verdi mixed-use project in Bucharest

Romanian real estate developer IMPACT Developer & Contractor announced that it started construction works on the first phase of ARIA Verdi, a new luxury mixed-use project in Bucharest's Barbu Văcărescu area. The complex, with a gross development value of EUR 501 million, will be built in stages between 2026 and 2032.

The company said the launch of construction follows a strong market debut, with reservations worth EUR 13 million recorded shortly after the project's commercial launch.

ARIA Verdi will include 865 apartments, more than 5,000 square meters of retail space, and over 2,400 square meters dedicated to sports, wellness, and recreational facilities. The project is being developed to meet BREEAM Outstanding and nearly Zero Energy Building (nZEB) standards.

The first phase, scheduled for completion in 2029, will consist of four residential buildings with 401 apartments, a ground-floor retail gallery, and underground parking spread across three levels.

Two of the buildings facing Barbu Văcărescu Boulevard will rise to 20 floors and offer views over Verdi Park, Tei Park, Circului Park, and the nearby lakes. The other two buildings will feature green-roof terraces.

“The start of construction on ARIA Verdi, one of IMPACT’s major projects, marks the beginning of a new phase of development for the company, as well as a shift toward a new type of product featuring high-rise buildings and luxury facilities and finishes,” said Dan-Sebastian Câmpeanu, CEO of IMPACT Developer & Contractor.

Apartment sizes in the first phase will range from 73 to 442 square meters, with units offering large terraces, floor-to-ceiling windows, and ceilings measuring three meters in height. The project will also include a limited number of luxury apartments with panoramic views.

The retail component will host local services, restaurants and cafés, beauty and banking services, concierge facilities, and other lifestyle-oriented businesses intended to serve residents and visitors.

ARIA Verdi forms part of IMPACT's broader development strategy for 2026-2034, which includes five major mixed-use projects and nearly 7,900 new residential units across Romania.

Founded in 1991, IMPACT is one of Romania's longest-established residential developers and was the first real estate company listed on the Bucharest Stock Exchange. The company says more than 15,000 people currently live in communities developed by IMPACT.

irina.marica@romania-insider.com

(Photo source: the company)