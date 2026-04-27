First integrated Versace Ceramics residential project in Romania attracts EUR 130 mln investment

Edition 1011 Featured by Versace Ceramics, the first integrated branded residences project developed in collaboration with Versace Ceramics in Romania, is set to attract an investment evaluated at approximately EUR 130 million, undertaken by Ten Eleven Development, founded and led by entrepreneur Constantin Iacov.

The Edition 1011 Featured by Versace Ceramics will offer four residence types, from Studio Edition to Signature Edition, all part of a project developed to nZEB standards and currently undergoing BREEAM certification. The project comprises 419 Edition Residences located in Bucharest’s business district.

The residential project will incorporate Versace Ceramics materials throughout the residence interiors and the concierge-served lobby.

The works commenced in February, and delivery of the entire project is estimated for December 2028.

All branded residences will form a singular integrated concept on the local market, where Versace Ceramics finishes are complemented by materials from a curated selection of international partners, including Gessi (sanitary fittings, Italy), Weitzer Parkett (flooring, Austria), and Mirage (ventilated ceramic façade, Italy), and complete five-star 24/7 concierge services.

The project occupies a 13,500-square-metre plot at the heart of Bucharest’s business district, between Șoseaua Fabrica de Glucoză and Bulevardul Dimitrie Pompeiu, with access to both arteries. The location reflects the ‘15-minute city’ concept.

“The continuous collaboration with Versace Ceramics across the entire concept, from each residence to the lobby and leisure areas, has given rise to a collection that places Bucharest on the international map of residential exclusivity,” said Constantin Iacov, CEO and founder of developer Ten Eleven Development.

In addition to the concierge services, all residents of The Edition 1011 Featured by Versace Ceramics will enjoy access to the private club featuring a semi-Olympic indoor pool and the SPA & wellness center.

radu@romania-insider.com

(Photo source: press release)