About 300,000 pilgrims expected in Iaşi to pray at the holy relics of St. Parascheva

Roughly 300,000 people are expected to participate in the religious pilgrimage in the eastern Romania city of Iaşi, the largest such celebration in the country. The holy relics of Saint Parascheva were placed for worship on Tuesday morning, October 8, in the baldachin near the Metropolitan Cathedral, and will remain there until October 15.

According to the Gendarmerie quoted by News.ro, the maximum influx of pilgrims will be on October 13-14, when it is estimated that 50,000-60,000 people will be permanently in the access corridor to the holy relics. This means a line of people over three kilometers long and a waiting time of over 20 hours.

Several streets in the center of Iaşi will be closed depending on the influx of pilgrims.

People go to the cathedral in Iaşi every year around October 14, to pray at the relics of Saint Parascheva, which they believe have miraculous powers.

(Photo source: Inquam Photos / Casian Mitu)